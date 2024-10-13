From Humble Beginnings: Guyanese-Born Randolph Marks, Champions youth in Crisis with New Book

By Tracey Khan

Kaieteur News – NEW YORK — Randolph Marks, a Guyanese immigrant who came to the United States at age 15, is working hard to live the American dream. From humble beginnings, Marks has become a published author and a passionate advocate for young people in crisis, using his personal story to inspire change and raise awareness of critical societal issues.

Marks, who resides in Schenectady, New York, is a law enforcement officer and has published two books, A Thin Line Between Dreams and Nightmare and From the Other Side, with a third on the way. His work highlights the challenges faced by at-risk youth, particularly those in the juvenile justice system while reflecting on his journey from a low-income household to a life of stability and success in America.

Growing up in Guyana, Marks faced many obstacles before immigrating to the U.S. His autobiography, A Thin Line between Dreams and Nightmare, chronicles his experiences and is inspired by Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime. He recalls reading Noah’s book in college and realizing the parallels between their stories. “That was the first book I ever read from start to finish… it inspired me to go on and write my book,” Marks said.

In his autobiography, Marks details his rise from a struggling immigrant teenager to becoming a homeowner by age 21. The book offers a raw look at his life, reflecting on the difficulties of growing up in poverty and navigating a new country as a young immigrant.

His second book, From the Other Side, focuses on the plight of youth in the juvenile justice system. Before his career in law enforcement, Marks worked with youths, where he witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by young people, particularly those struggling with mental health issues. “I’ve seen juveniles as young as 9 or 10 in detention for crimes, and it’s heartbreaking and unfortunate,” he said.

Drawing on these experiences, Marks created the fictional character Charlie, who represents the struggles of many juveniles. Through Charlie’s story, Marks advocates for mental health resources and rehabilitation for troubled youth rather than incarceration. “Putting kids in juvenile detention does more damage,” he argued. “They don’t need to be in jail; they need help.”

Marks calls for specialized mental health facilities in every town or county in New York, where professionals can work with at-risk youth to provide the second chances they deserve. He believes the current system, which often funnels young people from juvenile detention to adult prisons, is failing these children. “The system is broken, and these kids deserve better,” he said.

Marks noted that he is deeply committed to guiding the next generation as a father and mentor.

His message to young people is clear: education, respect for family, and staying out of trouble are key to success. “There’s trouble everywhere you look, but you must avoid it and stay humble,” he advised.

While balancing his work, family life, and mentoring, Mark continues to spread his message through his writing. His books are not just personal reflections—they are a call to reform how society treats vulnerable youth, particularly those in crisis.

Marks’ story of resilience and determination is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. From his humble beginnings in the smallest town in Guyana – Rose Hall to his success in America, Marks is living the dream many immigrants aspire to while striving to make a difference for others.

His books, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, inspire and remind us that every child deserves a second chance, no matter their background.