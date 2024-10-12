Pee Wee U11 Football C/ship commences Round of 16 action

– Race for top spots begin today

Kaieteur Sports – The exciting Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Football Tournament, recognised as one of the most important Under-11 Schools Football Championships, has reached its most exciting phase: the Round of 16. The tournament’s top 16 teams will compete today for a chance to secure semifinals promotion.

The tournament has been grueling three weeks, but from here on out, every match is crucial. Among the teams leading the charge are Enterprise Primary, St. John the Baptist Primary, Rosignol Primary, and defending champions St. Pius Primary; all vying for a spot in the semis and the chance to claim the championship glory.

In this intense and competitive format, the 16 qualified teams will battle for rankings between first and eighth place. The top four will progress to the semi final stage, but every match remains vital, even for those not in the running for the championship. Teams that fall short of the semifinals will continue to compete for positions from fifth to eighth place, ensuring that the tournament remains engaging for all participants.

Looking in from the outside, Enterprise Primary has emerged as a formidable contender, boasting an undefeated streak. They started the tournament with a 10-0 win against FE Pollard Primary and followed up with two draws against Stella Maris Primary and Rosignol Primary, before dominating Smith Memorial Primary 6-0. Enterprise’s rock-solid defence has yet to concede a goal, making them the favourites as they face Stella Maris Primary today.

On the other side, Rosignol Primary has dazzled with their attacking prowess. They crushed Smith Memorial Primary 7-0 and trounced FE Pollard Primary 12-0, maintaining a clean sheet throughout. Star striker Jeremiah McDonald has been in top form, netting seven goals in just three matches, making him a key player to watch.

Defending champions St. Pius Primary are determined to hold onto their title. After a commanding 12-1 victory over St. Mary’s Primary in their opening match, with Jovaine Wright scoring four goals, they breezed through the preliminaries, adding a 4-1 win against Winfer Garden Primary and a 4-0 victory over Tucville Primary to their record. They will match skills with School of the Nation today in their quest to advance further. At the same time, Wright will look to increase his goal tally today also; his seven goals, make him another top contender for the tournament’s Most Goals award.

St. John the Baptist Primary has also made waves, often regarded as the tournament’s “dark horses.” They topped their preliminary group with a 10-0 win over Genesis Primary, followed by a 4-1 victory over St. Gabriel’s Primary, and an 8-0 thrashing of Timehri Primary. With their unpredictable play style, St. John’s is a dangerous team in this round. St John’s will rely heavily on their top performer Kareme Welcome, who also is expected to add to his seven goals so far.

The matches will take place today at the Ministry of Education (MoE) ground on Carifesta Avenue from 12:00 noon.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Unicomer Guyana Inc. through its Courts Optical brand, with additional support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, MVP Sports, Sterling Products Limited, and Stena Drilling.