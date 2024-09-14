Courts Optical reaffirms commitment to support Pee Wee U11 Football tournament

Kaieteur News – In a deliberated effort to bolster grassroots football in schools, Courts Optical has partnered with the Petra Organisation to launch the 11th annual Pee Wee Under-11 Schools Football Tournament. The event kicked off yesterday at Courts, Main Street location.

This highly anticipated and well-organised tournament is the premier U11 football competition in the country. It will feature 32 schools from nine administrative regions and is scheduled to begin on September 21 at the Ministry of Education grounds on Carifesta Avenue.

Both Petra Organisation and Unicomer Guyana Incorporated, through its Courts Optical brand, are enthusiastic about starting the 2024 U11 Pee Wee tournament. The aim is to foster and develop future football talent. Last year, St. Pius Primary from Region Four emerged as the champions in a thrilling final.

What sets this tournament apart is its impressive track record of producing national players. Currently, six players in the national programme began their football journey through the Pee Wee Football Programme.

According to Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of Petra Organisation, the tournament will run for six weeks, from September 21 to November 2. The tournament will follow a round-robin format with teams divided into groups of eight. Following this phase, the tournament will advance to the round of 16 and then to the final eight teams. Teams finishing in the top eight will be recognized for their effort and perseverance.

Nicholas Fraser, Administrator of Allied Arts at the Ministry of Education, expressed the Ministry’s pleasure in supporting another school football tournament. He stated, “On behalf of the Ministry and the Allied Arts unit, we are pleased to continue our collaboration with the Petra Organisation. This U11 Football tournament aligns perfectly with the Ministry’s structure and policies.”

Malissa Sylvester, Director of Sales at Unicomer Inc, and Richard Simpson, Optical Chain Manager, also expressed their excitement about the 11th edition of the Pee Wee Football Tournament. Sylvester remarked, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to social good. It continues the work of the recently concluded Courts Optical Brighter View Programme, which provided free eye care and glasses to over 1,000 children in the past three years.”

“We are thrilled to see the tournament’s continued growth and success, and we are proud to celebrate its 11th year,” added Sylvester.

The sponsorship by Courts Optical for this year’s Pee Wee tournament goes beyond supporting football; it is about nurturing dreams, shaping futures, and developing the talent of tomorrow.