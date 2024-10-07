Dindnauth, Ally victorious at Trophy Stall Golf Tournament

…Sunich expresses pride in supporting Golf growth locally

Kaieteur Sports – The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) held the annual Trophy Stall Golf Tournament on Saturday, showcasing an impressive level of competition across both low and high handicap flights. With over two decades of support from Trophy Stall, the tournament continued to highlight the importance of corporate sponsorship in the development of sports in Guyana.

Trophy Stall Proprietor Ramesh Sunich expressed his commitment to the sport, remarking, “Trophy Stall is a proud supporter of sports in Guyana. As for golf, we host two tournaments per year, and I am very happy that we are able to make an impact. We have had a long-standing relationship of more than two decades with the Lusignan Golf Club, and I would like to thank the club for allowing Trophy Stall to be a part of their calendar. Congratulations to the participants who gave their all on the course.”

In the 0-17 Flight, veteran golfer Mohanlall Dindanauth delivered an exceptional performance, securing first place with a gross score of 73 and a net score of 67, boasting a handicap of 6. Joann Deo followed in second place with a net score of 71, finishing with a gross of 85 and a handicap of 14. Patrick Prashad, who demonstrated consistent skill, claimed third place with a gross of 83 and a net score of 72, playing off an 11 handicap.

The 15-28 Flight saw Anasha Ally emerge victorious with a gross of 99 and a net score of 75 (handicap 24), demonstrating her steady improvement and competitive spirit. Carlos Adams took second place with a gross of 101 and a net score of 77, while Hardeo Ghanpat finished third with a gross of 107 and a net score of 82.

Patrick Prashad was honored with the ‘Closest to the Pin’ award, while Kassim Khan achieved the ‘Longest Drive.’ Mohanlall Dindanauth rounded off his achievements with the ‘Best Gross’ prize for his standout score of 73.

The collaboration between Trophy Stall and LGC exemplifies how consistent sponsorship can drive the growth of golf in Guyana. The partnership allows for the organization of competitive and engaging tournaments, fostering a healthy environment for both new and seasoned golfers. As LGC prepares for future events, this tournament further solidifies the club’s role in promoting golf and elevating the sport in the country.