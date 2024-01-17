2024 Inter Guiana Games to be staged in Cayenne, French Guiana, October 24th–26th

Kaieteur Sports – Recently just concluded deliberations among governmental authorities and officials from the respective competing territories has concluded and decided that the 2024 edition of the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) will be officially staged in Cayenne, French Guiana, from October 24th–26th. This was communicated via a release from Guyana’s Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, who would have been a part of those discussions.

It was communicated that, Guyana’s arrival date at the event will be the 22nd October, with the departure date slated for the 27th. Suriname, owing to their proximity, will arrive in the French-speaking department on the 23rd. A follow up meeting will be staged on February 22nd in Cayenne, French Guiana, to determine the number of disciplines which will be contested along with the logistical details.

Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle disclosed, “The expeditious nature of the event’s confirmation is a clear indication and illustration of its overall impact and importance to the region as a competitive, social, and cultural endeavor. The government of Guyana remains committed to the sustenance of this historically significant platform, as its inherent value simply cannot be denied and is a palpable reminder and reality in the future of our shared and mutual interests and values.”

Ninvalle further stated, “At a meeting held in Paramaribo, it has been proposed that Guyana host the 2025 edition. That is in keeping with the trend. Guyana would have hosted 2022; Suriname 2023; 2024 is going to be French Guiana; and then it comes back to Guyana in 2025. Also, discussions were held on the 2027 edition, which will make it 60 years of the IGG, and further discussions will be had about what happens, who to host, and whether to have the hosting shared amongst the three territories. Also discussed was the possibility of having contact sports such as Karate, Tae Kwon Do, and boxing included in the upcoming IGG.”

Additionally, an evaluation exercise of the previous edition was also conducted to highlight the positives, which should have been applauded, and conversely, the negatives and issues that should be addressed so as to eradicate the possibility of a reoccurrence at the impending games.

Initially held in 1967, the IGG is normally an annual affair among Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. The previous iteration was staged in Suriname, with Guyana hosting the 2022 edition following a five-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The key participants of that all important meeting to decide the IGG hosting and other programmes included, MRS Viviane Tchung Ming: Boardmember of Collectivite Territoriale de Guiane, MR Aniel Ghisaidoobe President of the School Sport Federation Suriname and Policy advisor to the Minister Regional development and Sport, Mrs Tatiana Tisserand incoming Director of Sport French Guiana, MR Steve Ninvalle, Director of Sport Guyana, Mrs Elodie Aras, outgoing Director of Sport in French Guiana and now chief of Sport, Youth and Environment in the Boardmember of Collectivite Territoriale de Guiane and Mr Andre Pamphile, Director of institute for performance in School Sport.