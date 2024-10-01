GBBFF buoyed by GoG support for CAC C/ships

Kaieteur Sports – The CAC Bodybuilding & Fitness Championships slated to be staged here in Guyana later this month presents another glorious opportunity for the Government of Guyana (GoG) and the Private Sector to unequivocally underline their commitment towards the support for sports.

Coming hot off the heels of a commitment made by His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali to the Golden Jaguars to instigate motivation in their quest for World Cup qualification, the GoG through its related agencies the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport (MCY&S) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) have made similar signals to the Guyana Body Building & Fitness Federation (GBBFF).

The support of these two government agencies is crucial to the successful staging of such a high-profile event which is anticipated to showcase over 250 athletes from over 20 countries.

President Ali through his government has continued to exhibit a steadfast commitment to the development of sports across Guyana and budgetary allocation of $4.6 billion to the sector must serve as irrefutable evidence of such support.

The hosting of the CAC Bodybuilding c/ships has already received the backing of the Ministry and the NSC according to President of the GBBFF Keavon Bess, who additionally revealed that the entities involvement has been holistic.

“They’ve been part of the discussions both in terms of finance and logistics and their input is most welcomed.”

He, however, recognised the importance of the Private Sector (PS) as well, informing that while Government’s is always crucial, so too is the assistance of the PS.

“They too have similar capabilities in terms of logistical acumen to resolve any difficulty that may arise, while at the same time offering financial support as well,” Bess said.

He admitted that the undertaking is a huge one and the backing of all the various sectors are most welcomed.

Guyana will be hosting the c/ships after a 20-year hiatus and will no doubt be aiming to grasp the opportunity to leave a positive legacy as host.

Over thirty athletes have been shortlisted by the GBBFF and according to the President they are confident of doing well in front of home fans.

The c/ships will be staged at the National Cultural Centre from October 17-20.