Govt. to use World Bank loan to supervise construction of new block at Annandale Secondary

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana through the Ministry of Education is set to use portion of a World Bank loan to pay for the supervision service for the construction of a new industrial block at the Annandale Secondary School, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

This is according to a tender the ministry had advertised for the project. During the reading of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office yesterday, it was revealed that six firms have expressed their interest in the project.

Those submitting their bids are: CB & Associates Inc.; E&A Consultants Inc.; Sizwe Jackson Consultancy Service in joint venture with Satriv Consultants Private Limited; Origin Investments; Kalitech Inc.; and Innovative Engineering Consultancy Services.

In its tender document, the ministry stated that the contract falls under the Guyana Strengthening Human Capital through Education Project which is being funded by the World Bank. Kaieteur News had reported that in August 2022, the government signed a US$44 million loan agreement with the World Bank through that project title.

According to the ministry at the time, the project focuses on the expansion of access to quality education at the secondary level and improving technical and vocational training (TVET). The project will support the piloting and national rollout of a new curriculum for Grades Seven to Nine and finance textbooks for Grades Seven to Eleven. It will also see the development of a new TVET sector policy for 2022-2030 and improve the delivery of TVET at secondary and post-secondary institutions.

In brief remarks, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand stated that this project aligns with the Education Ministry’s goals to improve and expand access to quality secondary education while simultaneously developing the country’s TVET sector.