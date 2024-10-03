Trophy Stall throws support behind Prime Minister’s Softball Cup tournament with trophies

Kaieteur News – Popular business entity, Trophy Stall of Bourda Market and a branch in Markham, Ontario, Canada, has thrown its support behind the upcoming Prime Minister’s Softball Cup which will take place from October 11-13.

These trophies are for all three men’s categories’ winners, runners-up sides and Most Valuable Players of the three-day extravaganza.

Trophy Stall supported the ladies’ 15-over category by donating balls as well.

At a simple presentation ceremony on Tuesday at Bourda Market in Georgetown, Managing Director of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich was ecstatic to be associated with the softball mega event which will have teams from New York, Canada and across Guyana participating.

Over $3M are up for grabs along with more attractive prizes.

Sunich stated that he was always willing to support the game and the tournament.

Receiving the trophies was President of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League (GSCL) Inc. Ian John and during his remarks, expressed his profound appreciation to Sunich for coming on board again. He commented that Trophy Stall has been supporting this yearly softball event since its inauguration in 2016.

Roger Sunich, the brother of Ramesh, who is a Canada-based Guyanese, was also in attendance at the presentation function. He made mention of his delight with the contribution of his sibling. Roger is operating the business in North America.

Meanwhile, the tournament is being organized by the GSCL Inc. in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

All four finals to be played at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary, Georgetown on Sunday, October 13th.