Ina Maimu Yetatokon places focus on climate change and its impact on Indigenous land tenure

Kaieteur News – The Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) hosted this year’s edition of Ina Maimu Yetatokon at the Marriott Hotel in Kingston, Georgetown on September 13, 2024.

Ina Maimu Yetatokon, a Patamona phrase meaning “Listen to Our Voices,” is the title of APA’s signature panel forum that promotes Indigenous culture and traditional knowledge while addressing issues affecting Indigenous communities.

This year’s event focused on Climate Change and its impact on Indigenous land tenure in Guyana. The panel featured Indigenous people with firsthand experience and knowledge on various topics relevant to their realities.

The forum opened with a prayer in Akawaio by APA Women’s Representative Toshao Alma Marshall, followed by remarks from APA President Mr. Lemmel Benson. There was also a spoken word performance and a song by Ms Daniela Araujo and APA staff Mr. Graham Atkinson and Ms Don Stoll, respectively.

Toshao Romario Hastings of Kako Village kicked off the formal discussion with his perspective on Indigenous culture and its connection to land. Ms Jacinta Realine from Aishalton Village in the South Rupununi followed, sharing the Wapichan people’s unique approach to fire management and environmental practices.

Mr. Kemal Robinson, APA’s Youth representative from Kato, offered his perspective on the impact of Climate Change on Indigenous Peoples in the North Pakaraimas. While Mr. Kyle Joseph, also from the Rupununi region, discussed the impact of Protected Zones on Indigenous life.

To close, APA’s Executive Director, Ms. Jean La Rose, provided insightful commentary on Indigenous peoples’ right to organize and participate in decision-making processes.

The presentations were well-received, prompting questions from physical and virtual audiences.

APA’s Mr. Graham Atkinson and Ms. Faye Stewart skillfully moderated the discussion. In keeping with the overarching objective, Ina Maimu Yetatokon created a unique space for open conversations, allowing Indigenous people to share their experiences firsthand.

Outside of the discussion, the APA event featured a mini exhibition hosted by incredible Indigenous creatives and entrepreneurs, including The Nine Nations, Abrams Authentic Products, Rupununi Adventures Craft Shop, and Ashine Authentic Products, showcasing their talents and contributions.