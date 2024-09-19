ONE Communications back national women’s hockey team for PAHF Challenge

Kaieteur Sports – ONE Communications, Guyana’s leading telecommunications provider, has reinforced its longstanding commitment to sports by sponsoring the Guyana’s national women’s hockey team as they prepare for international competition. In a brief presentation on Tuesday at the Georgetown Cricket Club pavilion, the company announced its continued support ahead of the team’s upcoming trip to the 2024 Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) Challenge.

The squad is set to depart this week for Hamilton, Bermuda, where the tournament will run from September 20 to 28. The PAHF Challenge will see Guyana face off against teams from Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay, and host nation Bermuda. The top two teams will earn spots in the PAHF Cup, a key qualifying event for the 2026 World Cup.

ONE Communications’ partnership with the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) has spanned more than two decades, solidifying its role as a vital supporter of local sports development.

Speaking at the sponsorship event, ONE Communications representative Jamisha Wright expressed the company’s pride in backing the national team: “We consistently look for opportunities to make a positive impact on the lives of young citizens. This partnership not only showcases Guyana on the international stage, but also provides our young women the chance to compete at a high level and build invaluable experience.”

President of the GHB, Philip Fernandes, expressed his gratitude for ONE Communications’ unwavering support. He noted that corporate partnerships are essential for sustaining national sports programmes. “The women’s team is made up of talented and dedicated players, some as young as 14 years old. Their hard work deserves to be rewarded with opportunities to compete regionally and internationally,” Fernandes said.

The PAHF Challenge in Bermuda serves as a critical stepping stone, as teams aim to secure a spot in the 2025 PAHF Cup in Uruguay, which in turn serves as key qualifier for the World Cup in 2026.