Isaiah Jones named to League A Best XI

Kaieteur Sports – Following an intense September window of matches in League A of the CONCACAF Nations League, Guyana’s Isaiah Jones has earned a spot in the prestigious Best XI for the Group Stage fixtures.

Jones’ selection was cemented by his clinical display against Martinique, where he netted two crucial goals in the Golden Jaguars’ 2-2 draw in Fort-de-France.

The Middlesbrough FC winger showcased his exceptional pace, skill, and composure in front of goal, leaving defenders in his wake and keeping Guyana’s hopes alive in the competition.

Joining Jones in the Best XI were Jamaica’s Michail Antonio and Kasey Palmer, both of whom had a massive impact on their team’s performances.

Palmer, who like Jones plies his trade in the English Championship with Hull City, was a dominant force for the Reggae Boyz. His ability to control the tempo of the game and dictate play in the midfield was vital for Jamaica’s success during the group stages.

Antonio, Jamaica’s star forward, once again showed why he’s one of the most feared attackers in the region.

The West Ham United forward, known for his physicality and eye for goal, the West Ham striker contributed a goal and consistently troubled opposing defences, taking five shots across Jamaica’s two group-stage matches.

The Best XI also saw stellar performances from other regional standouts. Nicholas Hagen, Guatemala’s shot-stopper, earned his place with a series of impressive saves that helped his team remain unbeaten.

His highlight performance came in a crucial clean sheet against Costa Rica, proving his worth as one of the region’s top goalkeepers.

Costa Rica’s backline was bolstered by the presence of Juan Pablo Vargas and Francisco Calvo, both of whom delivered commanding displays. Not only were they rock-solid defensively, but they also contributed offensively, with Vargas and Calvo involved in critical set-piece situations that aided Costa Rica’s successful start to the tournament.

Honduras was represented by midfield duo David Ruiz and Kervin Arriaga.

Ruiz, a rising star, stood out with his dynamic play, linking defence and attack with ease. Arriaga, on the other hand, provided the stability and vision that kept Honduras ticking, proving to be the engine room of their midfield.

This Best XI line-up showcases the immense talent spread across the CONCACAF region. For Isaiah Jones, this recognition as one of the top performers highlights not only his individual brilliance but also the growing competitiveness of Guyana on the international football stage.

The Golden Jaguars are set to return to action on October 11, hosting Guatemala at the National Track and Field Centre. They will then travel to Paramaribo for a rematch against Suriname on October 15.