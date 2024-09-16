“We not into talking business” – Slingerz Racing stables aims to defend President’s Cup title

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Cup and President’s Cup Championships winning racing stable, Slingerz Racing Stables, are strong believers of ‘actions speak louder than words’.

While other racing stables are sharing their sentiments on winning the President’s Cup come Sunday, September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice, Javid Ali and his Slingerz Racing stables are focused on successfully defending their title.

“We not into the talking business, come President’s Cup 2024, we would be there to defend our title,” Ali said.

The decorated Slingerz Racing stables will have the defending President’s Cup champion, John Bull out to defend, while the Guyana Cup champion Olympic Kremlin will be out to attack and reign supreme. Olympic Kremlin, who was imported from Brazil, looked a class apart at the Guyana Cup with a crushing win.

Js Racing stables have recently imported two horses from Brazil, and one that will be eyeing to beat Olympic Kremlin at the President’s Cup feature event is Mapa Do Brazil. In addition to Js Racing Stables, Jumbo Jet Racing Stables, Jagdeo’s Racing Stables, and Simply Royal Racing Stables will be out for glory at President’s Cup.

Reliable reports have also come from the Corentyne area in Berbice, that more new horses were imported after the Guyana Cup, last month. The high caliber of horses sets the playing field level, and fans will be treated to another episode of quality horse racing.

Nine races are on the program for the 2024 President’s Cup, and more than G$15 million will be up for grabs. The feature race will be open to all horses, three-year-old and over, running at an approximate distance of eight furlongs. Entries have opened and should close on September 17. Organizers have indicated that no late entries are permitted.