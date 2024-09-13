El Dorado Security lends support to Archery Guyana

Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 13, 2024 Sports
– donation aimed towards procuring High-Quality Archery Buttresses
Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana yesterday received a generous support from El Dorado Security Service, which has contributed to the development of archery in Guyana by contributing towards two high-quality archery buttresses.
This valuable contribution will greatly enhance the training capabilities, national competition standards and overall experience for archers across the country.
Ms. Rosannah Ali, Personal Assistant, formally handed over the funds to Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery Guyana. The donation marks a significant step between El Dorado Security Service and Archery Guyana, showcasing a shared commitment to the growth and development of the sport.
President Persaud-McKinnon expressed her gratitude for the support: “We are incredibly thankful to El Dorado Security Service for this timely donation. The provision of these high-quality archery buttresses will not only aid in the training of our athletes and raising the level of our national competitions but also in the promotion of archery as a sport in Guyana.”
El Dorado Security Service’s involvement underscores its commitment to community engagement and the promotion of healthy, active lifestyles through sports.
Archery Guyana looks forward to the continued support of El Dorado Security Service and invites other corporate entities to join in supporting the growth of Archery in Guyana.
