Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

El Dorado Security lends support to Archery Guyana

Sep 13, 2024 Sports

President of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (right) receiving donation from El Dorado Security Service representative, Rosannah Ali.

President of Archery Guyana, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon (right) receiving donation from El Dorado Security Service representative, Rosannah Ali.

– donation aimed towards procuring High-Quality Archery Buttresses

Kaieteur Sports – Archery Guyana yesterday received a generous support from El Dorado Security Service, which has contributed to the development of archery in Guyana by contributing towards two high-quality archery buttresses.

This valuable contribution will greatly enhance the training capabilities, national competition standards and overall experience for archers across the country.

Ms. Rosannah Ali, Personal Assistant, formally handed over the funds to Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, President of Archery Guyana. The donation marks a significant step between El Dorado Security Service and Archery Guyana, showcasing a shared commitment to the growth and development of the sport.

President Persaud-McKinnon expressed her gratitude for the support: “We are incredibly thankful to El Dorado Security Service for this timely donation. The provision of these high-quality archery buttresses will not only aid in the training of our athletes and raising the level of our national competitions but also in the promotion of archery as a sport in Guyana.”

El Dorado Security Service’s involvement underscores its commitment to community engagement and the promotion of healthy, active lifestyles through sports.

Archery Guyana looks forward to the continued support of El Dorado Security Service and invites other corporate entities to join in supporting the growth of Archery in Guyana.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 11th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Is this oil a blessing or a curse?

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

de Kock spurs Royals to 10-run win (DLS) over Falcons in rain-affected match

de Kock spurs Royals to 10-run win (DLS) over Falcons in...

Sep 13, 2024

SportsMax – The thirteenth match of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) proved unlucky for Antigua & Barbuda Falcons as Barbados Royals chalked up their third victory in a row...
Read More
El Dorado Security lends support to Archery Guyana

El Dorado Security lends support to Archery

Sep 13, 2024

Guyana’s horseracing boasts of significant boost in competition – says veteran jockey

Guyana’s horseracing boasts of significant...

Sep 13, 2024

BMC O50s Tournament Round 4 on this weekend

BMC O50s Tournament Round 4 on this weekend

Sep 13, 2024

Costa Rica Future Series 2024

Costa Rica Future Series 2024

Sep 13, 2024

Ministry of Education, GTU at loggerheads over reshaping ‘Nationals’

Ministry of Education, GTU at loggerheads over...

Sep 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Shades of autocracy

    Kaieteur News – Fareed Zakaria had distinguished between liberal and illiberal democracies by emphasizing that not... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]