Costa Rica Future Series 2024

Sep 13, 2024

Priyanna Ramdhani

Kaieteur Sports – Priyanna Ramdhani is currently competing in the Costa Rica Future Series Tournament 2024 taking place from the 11-14th September, 2024.

Wednesday she played women singles in the round of 32 and won against a player from Costa Rica, 21-9, 21-7 where she advanced to the round of 16.

She then lost against the Portugal player in the women singles round of 16, 21-13, 21-10.

For the women doubles, she partnered with Chequeda de Boulet of Trinidad. They won against El Salvador, 21-12, 21-13 and advanced to the Quarter-Finals.

Yesterday in the QF they defeated Jenny Ng & Emma Rodriguez of Costa Rica 21-9, 21-4 to reach the semi-finals (bronze).

Today is the semi-finals and they will play the second seed Fernanda Munar & Rafaela Munar of Peru.

Costa Rica Future Series 2024

Sep 13, 2024

