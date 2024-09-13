Costa Rica Future Series 2024

Latest update September 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Priyanna Ramdhani is currently competing in the Costa Rica Future Series Tournament 2024 taking place from the 11-14th September, 2024.
Wednesday she played women singles in the round of 32 and won against a player from Costa Rica, 21-9, 21-7 where she advanced to the round of 16.
She then lost against the Portugal player in the women singles round of 16, 21-13, 21-10.
For the women doubles, she partnered with Chequeda de Boulet of Trinidad. They won against El Salvador, 21-12, 21-13 and advanced to the Quarter-Finals.
Yesterday in the QF they defeated Jenny Ng & Emma Rodriguez of Costa Rica 21-9, 21-4 to reach the semi-finals (bronze).
Today is the semi-finals and they will play the second seed Fernanda Munar & Rafaela Munar of Peru.
