Former Guyana youth player Kevin George (72) leads 4040 WIBS to victory in Canada

Kaieteur Sports – Former Guyana youth player Kevin George struck a blistering 72 to help 4040 WIBS to the 2024 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) T20 Premier Cup championship on Sunday at the Emancipation Park, Brampton.

Playing against Phoenix X1, the right-handed George slammed 9 sixes and 2 fours during his 45-ball show at the crease.

His team reached 157-6 with 5 balls remaining after they had kept Phoenix X1 to a challenging 156-9 from the allotment of 20-overs.

George and Sadiq Mohamed featured in an important, 70-run third-wicket stand after 4040 WIBS was struggling at 13-2.

Mohamed contributed a useful 23 and his demise sparked a middle-order collapse before skipper Aftaba Shamshudeen settled things with an undefeated 36.

The right-handed Shamshudeen, a former Canadian International player, hit 4 sixes and a boundary from 20 balls as Hemnarine Chattergoon, another player with Canadian experience, grabbed 2-26 from his maximum four overs.

Earlier, the debutant team 4040 WIBS won the toss and without hesitation opted to bowl. The decision seemed justifiable after Andy Diaram departed for zero at 6-1.

However, Chattergoon and the other opener Sanjay Ramlakhan stabilised things with an eventful, 60-run partnership.

Chattergoon galloped to a half-century (54) which contained 5 sixes and 3 fours off 25 balls. Ramlakhan supported him with 20.

Kunauth Harry batted well to make 33 having clobbered four sixes.

Abdool Gamal Hamid was the star-bowler for 4040 WIBS with outstanding figures of 4-24 in his 4-over outing. Rajin Outar offered good support with 2-34 from his four overs while George had 1-30 (4) to supplement a fine all-round performance which gave him the player-of-the-match award.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, the winning side collected a trophy and Phoenix X1 one as well. Chattergoon took home a trophy too for being the Most Valuable Player for Phoenix X1.

President of the ORSCA Mitch Bacchus congratulated 4040 WIBS and also shared similar sentiments to Phoenix X1 having participated in the championship encounter.

He also expressed his appreciation to the sponsor Ravi Bones and thanked his fellow executives for their unwavering commitment to keep round-arm softball playing regularly. He praised the spectators for braving the gusty weather conditions and to witness an absorbing contest and commentator Ravendra Madholall.

4040 WIBS etched their named in the history book after making this impression and in the process they dethroned Cool Runningz.