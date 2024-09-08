RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Cricket team to spearhead celebration

Rose Hall Town 54th Anniversary – 1970 to 2024…

Kaieteur Sports – Rose Hall Town, Guyana’s smallest town would be a buzz of activities between the 14th to the 22nd of September as the town celebrates 54 years of attaining this status of Township. Rose Hall became a Township on the 20th of September 1970 under the leadership of Mr. Hubert Patrick Benn and over the years has developed into a modern business center in the ancient county. The small Township has a population of about 20,000 residents and is the home to award-winning clubs, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club and St Francis Committee developers.

The calendar of activities starts on the 14th of September under the theme simply the best and has been coordinated by members of the RHTYSC NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour under 21 and first division teams. Members of the club and Town council would start the week of activities with the live TV program on NTN 26. On Sunday the 15th there would be a cross-country race for attractive prices with dozens of athletes expected to participate while the Rose Hall Town Poonai Pharmacy under 13 team would play Guymine later in the same day at the Area H ground. Other activities for the anniversary planned by the NAMILCO cricket teams are an Essay competition for primary and secondary school students, A poster competition for all levels of schools, a basketball competition, a six-a-side football competition, an evening of music with the Guyana police force musical band, medical outreach, inter secondary school 10/10 tournament, Say no to drugs and alcohol March, pictorial exhibition, kiddies fun session, launching of RHT historical leaflet, tribute to outstanding residents, tribute to the long-serving municipality workers and honoring of the townships top grade 6 and CSEC students. Other planned activities include presenting the Coral Thrim University of Guyana scholarship to a student while six students would be given the Zabeeda/Sherina Haniff Memorial educational bursary award. The RHTYSC would also be renaming the bowlers’ run-up at each end after four of its greatest players. The northern end would be the Royston and Esan Crandon bowling end while the southern end would bear the name of Assad Fudadinand Kevin Sinclair. The Rose Hall council is also working along with St Francis to organize an evening of gospel music and an afternoon of reflection with all the residents of the Township. The Township is currently being prepared for the activities with employees of the council placing dozens of national flags on posts across the town. The activities will be held under the patronage of senior government Minister Dr.Ashni Singh and the organizers are also working on erecting an ‘I love Rose Hall Town’ monument in the town before the end of the year.

RHYSC secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the Rose Hall Town NAMILCO teams are mandated by the club’s management to organize the 54th anniversary celebration after Mayor, Dave Budoohad, approached the club for assistance to mark the anniversary. The club has established a special committee to oversee the calendar of activities under the leadership of Foster. Assistance has been received from several individuals and companies including Minister Collin Croal, Minister Zulfikar Mustafa, Guyana Breweries Inc, Guyana Beverage Company, Armco construction, J’s printery, Metro Office Supplies, Office Express, Coral Thrim, Region 6 Vice Chairman Zamal Hussain, Mohamed Raffik, I and R Construction, Bhesam Ramnauth Plumbing, Factory Price, Alim Shaw, NAMILCO, A.Allys and Sons, Danzie Store, Mohamed Alimed, Jermaine Bagot Construction Firm, Davindra Persaud Construction, NTN Ch26, NCN Ch15, Bakewell, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Budram, Raymond Haniff, Attorney at law Adrian Anamayah and Ramoo Funeral Home. The RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour teams are sponsored by the National Milling Company of Agricola.