Hetmyer, Gurbaz, Motie, Tahir fire Amazon Warriors to 40-run win over Patriots in high-scoring war

2024 Caribbean Premier League…

GAW vs. STKNP

– Warriors quietly extending unbeaten run

Kaieteur Sports – Marauding fifties from Shimron Hetmyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, coupled with 6 wickets between spinners Gudakesh Motie and Imran Tahir, piloted defending champs Guyana Amazon Warriors, to an emphatic 40-run victory over St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots during last night’s high-scoring, boundary-filled war at Warner Park.

It was an explosive innings from the Warriors, who racked up their highest total to date and the highest in this year’s competition, a daunting 266-7 in 20 overs; the second largest total in the tournament’s decade long history.

Afghanistan and Warriors opener Gurbaz set the tone for Guyana, smashing his way to a 37-ball 69 with six sixes and four fours, adding to the record 22 sixes hit by the champs alone, the most by any, setting a new record in CPL.

Useful knocks from his makeshift opening partner Kevin Sinclair, who hit four fours in his 17 and Shai Hope (12) helped keep things flowing.

While all-rounders Raymon Reifer (15) with two sixes and Pretorius (13*) never took their foot off the gas up until the final ball was delivered.

The innings however belonged to Hetmyer, who dealt strictly in sixes, hammering 11 in total as he narrowly missed out on what would have been one of the more entertaining hundreds in CPL history.

The Guyanese raced to 91 off a mere 39 balls, sharing a 19-ball partnership off 44 with all-rounder Keemo Paul, further reinforcing his 3rd wicket stand of 116 off 47 balls with Gurbaz.

Paul, striking the ball at 271.42, smacked a quick 38 off 14 balls (4×3 3×6), as the two former West Indies Under-19 World Cup winning teammates, helped propel their franchise into an almost certain winning position.

The Patriots, who had a brilliant approach to the chase, managed to scare the Warriors briefly as they finished bravely on 226 all out in 18 overs.

Ageless Warriors captain, leg-spinner Imran Tahir pulled things back for his team with 3-48, getting the job done along with young left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie (3-34) and South African fast-bowler Dwaine Pretorius (2-46); who also reached 200 T20 career wickets.

Patriots Captain and unsung hero, Andre Fletcher led with a scorching 81 from 33, reaching his fifty off 18 balls to secure his fastest time to the landmark.

Reinforcement came from Kyle Mayers who slapped 3 sixes in his 28, while sharing a partnership of 69 alongside his captain; before Guyanese Sherfane Rutherford dished out some punishment to his countrymen.

The left-hander hit a 12-ball 34 with two fours and three maximums adding 65 with opener Fletcher, who batted with majority of his teammates.

Patriots had an amazing start to the chase, bringing up their 150 in 10 overs, prior to Tahir’s double-wicket maiden.

Coupled with Motie’s removal of Fletcher in the 13th over; things were set back tremendously for the home team, as their tailenders resisted before Motie and Pretorius finished the job. (C. Ross)