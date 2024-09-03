Glasgow, Jones anxious to face Suriname on Thursday

– Coach Shabazz says the team is ‘oozing’ with confidence

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Golden Jaguars are set to roar against one of the country’s oldest rivals, Suriname, this Thursday at the National Track and Field Centre from 4:00 pm as Guyana begins its CONCACAF Nations League campaign following their promotion to League A.

The Golden Jaguars have been placed in Group A alongside Costa Rica, Guatemala, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Suriname.

After the clash with their Dutch-speaking neighbours, the Golden Jaguars will head to Fort-de-France where they face Martinique.

Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz has named a squad featuring Middlesbrough FC talisman Isaiah Jones, who is the team’s only debutant—something Jones has expressed excitement about.

Jones, 25, speaking exclusively to Kaieteur News at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, said, “It’s a privilege to play for your country, especially at home, and to get three points…” He added that he is looking forward to facing his Middlesbrough FC teammate, Anfernee Dijksteel, who will represent Suriname.

Jones joined Middlesbrough in 2019 from non-league side Tooting & Mitcham and made his league debut for the Teessiders in August 2021 after loan spells with St Johnstone and Queen of the South.

He was also eligible to play for Jamaica, through his father, but chose to represent Guyana as an homage to his Guyanese mother.

“I’m always excited to connect with the players. My family is happy, and I want to make them proud on Thursday,” Jones shared.

Jones is joining the team amid a fantastic run at Middlesbrough FC in the English Football Championship, a tier below the Premier League, where he’s a fan favourite.

“Every time I step on the pitch; I look forward to the pressure. Everything I’ve been doing in the Championship, I’m looking to doing with the National Team to help us get three points on Thursday,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, Omari Glasgow, whose seven goals in five matches earned him the League B top scorer and Best Young Player titles, told Kaieteur News that individual accolades are behind him as he focuses on replicating or bettering his performances, which played a significant role in guiding the Golden Jaguars to League A.

“I enjoy going out there and performing for the team; it’s about the team, scoring goals, and I hope to continue scoring and helping the team,” the 20-year-old forward noted.

With 16 goals in 24 appearances for the Golden Jaguars, the Chicago Fire FC forward is just two goals shy of Nigel Codrington’s all-time record of 18 goals.

However, Glasgow’s only focus is on starting the country’s Nations League campaign with a win, adding “the guys are excited for this journey, and we’re looking forward to victory on Thursday and then moving on to the next match.”

This will be Omari’s second time facing Suriname at the senior level, having played in Guyana’s 2-1 defeat at the Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo on February 1, 2022.

“It’s a rivalry, and everyone will want to play their best. Both teams will want to win, but I know we’re hungrier because playing in League A is a big deal for us. It’s a privilege to be back in Guyana and play in front of the home fans, and we hope they come out and support us,” Glasgow said.

SHABAZZ ANXIOUS BUT CONFIDENT

Meanwhile, Coach Shabazz shared that the mood in the camp is calm but tinged with some anxiety, as the players are eager to face Suriname.

“Over the years, Suriname has been a formidable opponent, and in recent years, they’ve gotten even stronger,” Shabazz said.

Reflecting on Guyana’s unbeaten run in League B, which saw the team finishing top of their group and earning automatic promotion to League A, Shabazz added, “Now we’ve earned the right to be here, and we want to stay. To do that, we need good results, and playing at home is the perfect start. We’re ready to give our best.”

Guyana will host Guatemala on October 11, followed by a return fixture against Suriname on October 15.

Following the Group Stage matches in September and October 2024, the top two finishers from each group (totalling four teams) will progress to the Quarterfinals. They will join the four highest-ranked League A teams (Mexico, United States, Panama, and Canada).

Scheduled within the September, October, and November 2024 FIFA Match Windows, the Quarter-finals for League A will take place in November 2024.

The climax of the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League will unfold in March 2025 during the Finals, where the tournament’s fourth champion will be crowned.

Goalkeepers: Quillan Roberts (Western Suburbs FC, New Zealand), Kai McKenzie Lyle (Oxford City FC, UK) and Akel Clarke (Slingerz FC, Guyana).

Defenders: Curtez Kellman (Slingerz FC, Guyana), Jalen Jones (Oxford City FC, UK), Colin Nelson (GDF FC, Guyana), Terence Vancooten (Burton Albion FC, UK), Leo Lovell (Slingerz FC, Guyana) Liam Gordon (Walsall FC, UK), Jeremy Garrett (Slingerz FC, Guyana), Reiss Greenidge, (Maidstone United FC, UK) and Samuel Cox (Oxford City FC, UK).

Midfielders: Nathan Ferguson (Maidenhead United FC, UK), Ryan Hackett (GDF FC, Guyana), Elliot Bonds (Fleetwood Town FC, UK), Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers FC, Guyana), Nathan Moriah Welch (Hibernian FC, Scotland), Stephen Duke McKenna (Harrogate FC, UK) and Kadell Daniel (Croydon Athletic, UK).

Forwards: Kelsey Benjamin (GDF FC, Guyana), Osaze De Rosario (Seattle Sounders FC, USA), Omari Glasgow (Chicago Fire FC, USA), Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough FC, UK) and Deon Moore (Woking Football Club, UK).