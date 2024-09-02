All-round Van Lange steers Guyana to 3-run win

2024 CWI Rising Stars U17 50-Over tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Captain Jonathan Van Lange had a great match with bat and ball, enough to send Windward Islands packing by 3-runs in yesterday’s low-scoring encounter at Gilbert Park, California.

Guyana were kept to 99 runs batting first, with Van Lange (24) and Adrian Hetmyer (18) finishing as the primary scorers.

Bowling for the Windwards was led by Edmund Morancie (3-18), Earshino Fontaine (2-16) and Jelani Joseph (2-5), who did well to keep their rivals under 100 runs.

Opener and Captain Theo Edward (21), Lluvio Charles (12) and Khan Elcock (13) and Morancie (13) kept Windwards in the hunt but were kept to 96-9 in 20 overs, after the weather forced a reduction.

Medium-pacer Van Lange finished off a great game, picking up 3-18 while left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai (2-15) helped cap off an intense, but much-needed win by 3-runs.

Action continues today with Guyana playing Leeward Islands.