All-round Van Lange steers Guyana to 3-run win 

Latest update September 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Rising Stars U17 50-Over tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Captain Jonathan Van Lange had a great match with bat and ball, enough to send Windward Islands packing by 3-runs in yesterday’s low-scoring encounter at Gilbert Park, California.
Guyana were kept to 99 runs batting first, with Van Lange (24) and Adrian Hetmyer (18) finishing as the primary scorers.
Bowling for the Windwards was led by Edmund Morancie (3-18), Earshino Fontaine (2-16) and Jelani Joseph (2-5), who did well to keep their rivals under 100 runs.
Opener and Captain Theo Edward (21), Lluvio Charles (12) and Khan Elcock (13) and Morancie (13) kept Windwards in the hunt but were kept to 96-9 in 20 overs, after the weather forced a reduction.
Medium-pacer Van Lange finished off a great game, picking up 3-18 while left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai (2-15) helped cap off an intense, but much-needed win by 3-runs.
Action continues today with Guyana playing Leeward Islands.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Top horses are expected to enter in the 2024 President’s Cup which is set for Sunday, September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club. Entries for the nine-race programme will open on...
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has opted for a predictable response to a crisis of its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]