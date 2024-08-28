Republic Bank CPL Finals tickets on sale at Box Office from August 29

Latest update August 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Tickets for the playoff stages of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be on sale at the Guyana Amazon Warriors Box Office, 223-224 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am on Thursday 29 August.
Demand is expected to be very high as the Amazon Warriors look to defend the title they won in 2023.
Purchases will be limited for each customer as follows: Eliminator – Maximum of 10 tickets per person, Qualifier 2 – Maximum of 6 tickets per person for the stands, 8 tickets per person for the mound, Qualifier 1 – Maximum of 10 tickets per person and Final – Maximum of 4 tickets per person.
Tickets prices are as follows: Eliminator, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2; Mound – GY$3500, Orange – GY$6000, Red – GY$6500 and Green – GY$7000.
Final: Grass Mound – GY$4000, Orange – GY$7500, Red – GY$8000 and Green – GY$8500.
The dates for the playoff matches are as follows:
Tues 1 October: Eliminator – 3rd place vs 4th place
Wed 2 October: Qualifier 1 – 1st place vs 2nd place
Fri 4 October: Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser Qualifier 1
Sun 6 October: Final – Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2
