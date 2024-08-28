Rain curtails action yet again as Guyana end day 1 in charge

Latest update August 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Men’s Rising Stars U17 2-Day Championships
Kaieteur Sports – Jamaica and Guyana had the opening day of action ruined thanks to rain, with the second day of action tentative following Tuesday’s showers.
Guyana kept their opponents to 152 all out in 47.1 overs with Odane Binns the top-scorer with 33.
Skipper and medium-pacer Johnathan Van Lange picked up 3-18 with help from spinner Riyad Latiff who had 3-15.
Pacer Devon Wharton returned 2-27 along with left-arm spinner Golcharran Chulai who finished with similar figures.
The final day is scheduled to resume at 9:00hrs today.
