Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the People National Congress Reform

Kaieteur Sports – Resident of the Rupununi Savannah’s area recently were the proud recipients of a number of sports gear and equipment from members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

A number of officials’ from the PNCR recently paid a visit to the area where they engaged the resident in various activities including sports. The delegation subsequently handed over a number of the sports gear and equipment to the residents including those from Achawib village.

The team that journeyed to the area was led by the party’s General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin and Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Education Coretta McDonald among others.

The visiting delegation noted that resident in the area are very good at sports, but rarely gets the opportunity to participate at a very competitive level. They plan to return and help organize the residents in fulfilling their full potential.