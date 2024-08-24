Rupununi residents receive sports gear from the People National Congress Reform

Latest update August 24th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Resident of the Rupununi Savannah’s area recently were the proud recipients of a number of sports gear and equipment from members of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).
A number of officials’ from the PNCR recently paid a visit to the area where they engaged the resident in various activities including sports. The delegation subsequently handed over a number of the sports gear and equipment to the residents including those from Achawib village.
The team that journeyed to the area was led by the party’s General Secretary Sherwin Benjamin and Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Education Coretta McDonald among others.
The visiting delegation noted that resident in the area are very good at sports, but rarely gets the opportunity to participate at a very competitive level. They plan to return and help organize the residents in fulfilling their full potential.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 24, 2024Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship… – Nationals set for Sept. 6 Kaieteur Sports – Following four years of inactivity due to the COVID pandemic, the increasingly popular...
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Aug 24, 2024
Kaieteur News – In the aftermath of electoral contests in Guyana, whenever the PPPC wins an election and holds the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]