Jagdeo warns citizens not to fall prey of online scam falsely using prominent figures

Kaieteur News – General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo has cautioned the public about a number of online scams that are misusing the images of well-known Guyanese leaders for fraudulent activities.

“So I noticed a number of things, a lot of scams stuff going around,” Jagdeo said during his press conference on Thursday.

He highlighted his concern over the deceptive schemes falsely associating himself, President Irfaan Ali, Senior Minister of Finance Dr. Ashni Singh, and others.

He noted that these fraudulent schemes often rely on sensational stories to trick people into divulging their personal information.

“And it’s a lot of scam stuff but its fishing, it’s something generated I think abroad and with all these sensational stories so when you go there, then they have your number, everything, and please don’t fall prey to them,” the Vice President cautioned.

For instance, Jagdeo spoke about one scam that falsely claimed that Dr. Singh had accumulated wealth through an investment in specific software, encouraging others to invest similarly.

Jagdeo said, “if you’re stupid and you put your money there and they gone with your money, don’t blame the government, it’s a scam that’s going around.”

The Vice President emphasized that these scams exploit the names of reputable individuals to mislead the public.

“And they use prominent people to say oh Ashni Singh microphone was off in an interview and he was telling people how he was investing through this software if you’re stupid you’d lose your money,” he added.

Jagdeo urged the public to stay vigilant and not engage with these fraudulent schemes. “Don’t blame and say Ashni Singh had invested in the software it’s a scam. People, don’t participate in this, I just thought I bring it to your attention because it is important,” he concluded.