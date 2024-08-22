Former England All-Rounder Lewis to feature in Charity Cricket Match

Kaieteur Sports – Clairmonte Lewis, a former England cricketer born in Guyana, will play for Team Kanuku in the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast 2024 Charity Cricket Match, scheduled for Saturday, August 24, at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

The lanky bowling all-rounder, who represented England from 1990 to 1998, will be captained by Lennox Cush. Their team will take on President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s Team Roraima in this event.

Now 56, Lewis brings valuable experience, having played 32 Tests and 53 One-Day Internationals. His team is expected to include notable players like Ramnaresh Sarwan, young talent Shahid Ramzan, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Rawle Ferguson, Jeremy Garrett, Minister Susan Rodrigues, and Robbie Rambarran, among others.

In 2023, the charity match raised over G$17 million for organizations across Guyana.

This year’s event features an exciting line-up.

The first semi-final kicks off at 3:00 p.m. between Montra Jaguars and Mahdia (Movements Family), followed by Titans All-Stars facing Diamond Gunners at 5:00 p.m. The charity match is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with the final set for 8:30 p.m.

Each losing semi-finalist will receive $250,000, courtesy of Premier Insurance. The runner-up will earn $500,000 from SuperBet Guyana, while the winning team will take home $1.5 million from Star Rentals.

Individual awards include prizes for Most Runs, Most Wickets, and Player of the Final, each receiving a Smart TV and $75,000 in cash from Regal Stationery and Computer Centre.

Assuria Insurance will present a motorbike and $85,000 to the Most Valuable Player.

Additional prizes include $100,000 to be shared between the Kawasaki Super Striker (highest strike rate with a minimum of 12 balls) and the Most Economical Bowler (lowest economy rate with a minimum of 24 balls).

Admission to the event is free.