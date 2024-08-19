Latest update August 19th, 2024 12:59 AM

Same old story, different day

Aug 19, 2024 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Dem boys remember when yuh couldn’t even get newsprint fuh wipe yuh nose, much less print a newspaper. Back then, dem claim dat yuh need import license but dis could not be granted because of de foreign exchange crisis. Dem seh it was about protectin’ de lil’ money de country had, but really, it was about keepin’ yuh mouth shut.

Well, dem days gone, but de tactics ain’t change much. Today, dem nah ban newsprint, but dem find all kinda ways fuh make sure yuh can’t say what yuh want. Dem promise to liberalize radio, but it tek so long, people start wonder if dem was waitin’ fuh radio to become obsolete first. And when dem finally hand out de licences, it look like a family  and friends reunion—only certain people get invited. At least dat is how it look to dem boys.

Dem boys remember also when de government was holdin’ state ads like a carrot on a stick, danglin’ it in front of de media. And de state media? Well, that’s now de party’s personal megaphone, shoutin’ only what de big bosses want hear.

But here’s de kicker: dem ain’t just happy keepin’ yuh quiet. Now dem tryin’ fuh poach yuh best reporters, lurin’ dem away wid promises of big paychecks and cushy jobs. It’s like dem seh, “If we can’t beat dem, let’s buy dem out.”

So when people seh press freedom improve, dem boys does laugh. ‘Cause de truth is, de more things change, de more dem stay de same. Back then, yuh had to fight fuh newsprint more than de news. Now yuh gotta fight fuh keep yuh independence and yuh reporters.

In de end, whether it’s newsprint or newsmen, de goal is de same—keep de press in check. And as far as dem boys can see, de press still got a long fight ahead.

At times yuh don’t know what or who to believe. It remind dem boys of de old lady who sees a news report on television and calls her husband cell phone.

“Honey”, she says, “You need to be careful. I just saw that there is a maniac driving the wrong way on the highway”

Husband replies, “A maniac?! There’s not just one – there are hundreds of them!”

Talk half. Leff half!

 

 

