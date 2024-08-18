GTA rewards finalists in the ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games Cup

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) successfully concluded the first-ever ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games Tennis Cup on Monday at the National Racquet Centre, marking the end of an exciting chapter in the multi-discipline championship. The tennis segment saw a blend of emerging talent and seasoned players delivering standout performances in this inaugural six-sport event.

The prize-giving ceremony, led by GTA President Cristy Campbell, celebrated the tournament’s top performers. The event, which was endorsed by the President of Guyana Dr. Irfaan Ali, highlighted the importance of unity through sport and was well-received by participants and spectators alike.

In the Men’s Open Singles category, Phillip Squires claimed the championship title, earning the prestigious One Guyana Cup trophy along with prize money in recognition of his outstanding achievement. Squires’ win solidified his status as one of the top players in the tournament.

Ronald Murray, a finalist in the Open Singles tournament, was also among the honourees, receiving accolades for his impressive run in the competition.

The Female Open champion, Paula Kalekyezi, took home her second title of the season, further establishing herself as a dominant force in women’s tennis. Kalekyezi’s consistency and skill throughout the tournament earned her well-deserved recognition.

In the Novice Medley Singles, Dequan Wray emerged victorious after three days of intense and exciting competition. His performance was a highlight of the tournament, showcasing his potential as a rising star in Guyanese tennis.

Erin Tucker and Patrice Stewart, who finished as finalists in the Female’s Open Singles and Men’s Open categories, were also acknowledged for their efforts and strong performances.

The ‘One Guyana’ President’s Games Tennis Cup was part of President Ali’s broader initiative to promote unity and national pride through sports. The event was expertly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports in collaboration with the National Sports Commission, and is expected to become a staple in the nation’s sporting calendar.