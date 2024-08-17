Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots Better-Hope to victory with hat-trick

Kaieteur Sports – Dynamic all-rounder and Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh took a hat-trick last Sunday for Better-Hope in the continuation of the 2024 Ontario Softball Cricket League Regular Season T20 competition against Leguan Warriors at Littles ground, Scarborough.

Better-Hope won by six wickets with 13 balls to spare having chased down Leguan Warriors’ competitive 175-7 from the allotted 20-overs.

Singh conceded 21 runs from three tidy overs.

Leguan Warriors’ innings was built around a brilliant 91 from former Guyana youth player Krishna Deosaran after they inserted by the winning side.

The left-handed Deosaran slammed 11 sixes and two fours during his 41-ball exhibition at the crease.

Fazeem Haniff contributed 25. The pair also featured in a flamboyant 84-run second-wicket stand after they lost veteran batsman Naresh Bodo cheaply (4) at 11-1 in the second over.

The Canada-based Guyanese Singh returned with the bat to make a top-score of 49 for Better-Hope while Yohandlall Sukhall supported Singh with 34 not out and Rovendra Mandolall an unbeaten 23.

The five-team A Division continues on Sunday with two simultaneous matches before the Playoff segment starts the next Sunday.