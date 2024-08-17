Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh pilots Better-Hope to victory with hat-trick

Latest update August 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Dynamic all-rounder and Canada-based Guyanese Avinash Singh took a hat-trick last Sunday for Better-Hope in the continuation of the 2024 Ontario Softball Cricket League Regular Season T20 competition against Leguan Warriors at Littles ground, Scarborough.
Better-Hope won by six wickets with 13 balls to spare having chased down Leguan Warriors’ competitive 175-7 from the allotted 20-overs.
Singh conceded 21 runs from three tidy overs.
Leguan Warriors’ innings was built around a brilliant 91 from former Guyana youth player Krishna Deosaran after they inserted by the winning side.
The left-handed Deosaran slammed 11 sixes and two fours during his 41-ball exhibition at the crease.
Fazeem Haniff contributed 25. The pair also featured in a flamboyant 84-run second-wicket stand after they lost veteran batsman Naresh Bodo cheaply (4) at 11-1 in the second over.
The Canada-based Guyanese Singh returned with the bat to make a top-score of 49 for Better-Hope while Yohandlall Sukhall supported Singh with 34 not out and Rovendra Mandolall an unbeaten 23.
The five-team A Division continues on Sunday with two simultaneous matches before the Playoff segment starts the next Sunday.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 17, 2024Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is looking for suitable contractors to procure and install bucket seats at sport facilities in Regions Two and Ten. This was revealed at...
Aug 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024
Aug 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – The Vice President’s assertion that NGOs lack constituencies reflects a fundamental misunderstanding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]