GASA President informs on status of swimmer Delroy Tyrrell’s application to represent Guyana

Kaieteur Sports – Delroy Tyrrell, a Guyanese swimmer based in Trinidad and Tobago, is patiently awaiting clearance from World Aquatics to represent Guyana on the international stage.

Currently on a scholarship at the College of Saint Rose in Division Two of the NCAA, Tyrrell requested last year to switch his affiliation from Trinidad & Tobago Aquatics to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).

Tyrrell formally applied to GASA and recently wrote to president Dwayne Scott, seeking confirmation on when he would be cleared to compete for Guyana.

However, speaking to Kaieteur News yesterday, Scott mentioned that GASA has already submitted all necessary documents to the sport’s global governing body and is awaiting written confirmation regarding when Tyrrell will be eligible to compete.

Scott noted that Tyrrell must wait 12 months for the change in national association to take effect, but he also pointed out that some unintentional actions by Tyrrell could cause delays.

Scott explained that while Tyrrell occasionally competes in Guyana for the Dorado Speed Swim Club, he also continues to represent his swim club in Trinidad and Tobago.

This dual affiliation could be creating confusion for World Aquatics, Scott reasoned.

The GASA president described Tyrrell as a promising prospect for Guyana at regional and international events and expressed hope that he will be cleared soon, as his talent would be a valuable asset to the Association. (Rawle Toney)