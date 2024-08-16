Latest update August 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GASA President informs on status of swimmer Delroy Tyrrell’s application to represent Guyana

Aug 16, 2024 Sports

Delroy Tyrrell

Delroy TyrrellDelroy Tyrrell

Kaieteur Sports – Delroy Tyrrell, a Guyanese swimmer based in Trinidad and Tobago, is patiently awaiting clearance from World Aquatics to represent Guyana on the international stage.

Currently on a scholarship at the College of Saint Rose in Division Two of the NCAA, Tyrrell requested last year to switch his affiliation from Trinidad & Tobago Aquatics to the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).

Tyrrell formally applied to GASA and recently wrote to president Dwayne Scott, seeking confirmation on when he would be cleared to compete for Guyana.

However, speaking to Kaieteur News yesterday, Scott mentioned that GASA has already submitted all necessary documents to the sport’s global governing body and is awaiting written confirmation regarding when Tyrrell will be eligible to compete.

Scott noted that Tyrrell must wait 12 months for the change in national association to take effect, but he also pointed out that some unintentional actions by Tyrrell could cause delays.

Scott explained that while Tyrrell occasionally competes in Guyana for the Dorado Speed Swim Club, he also continues to represent his swim club in Trinidad and Tobago.

This dual affiliation could be creating confusion for World Aquatics, Scott reasoned.

The GASA president described Tyrrell as a promising prospect for Guyana at regional and international events and expressed hope that he will be cleared soon, as his talent would be a valuable asset to the Association. (Rawle Toney)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Joseph’s historic 5-fer on home soil headlines mixed day for West Indies

Joseph’s historic 5-fer on home soil headlines mixed day for West...

Aug 16, 2024

West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence…  – Home team trail by 63-runs Kaieteur Sports – West Indies speedster Shamar Joseph etched his name in the history books of his...
Read More
Guyana to face toughest challenge at this year’s championship

Guyana to face toughest challenge at this...

Aug 16, 2024

Sensei Dunbar praises Guyana Wado Ryu Karate Association team for recent performance

Sensei Dunbar praises Guyana Wado Ryu Karate...

Aug 16, 2024

Fitness Express/GAPLF Raw Nationals set for Sunday at the GDF Gymnasium

Fitness Express/GAPLF Raw Nationals set for...

Aug 16, 2024

Over 300 kids benefit as Kevin Sinclair foundation launched

Over 300 kids benefit as Kevin Sinclair...

Aug 16, 2024

GASA President informs on status of swimmer Delroy Tyrrell’s application to represent Guyana

GASA President informs on status of swimmer...

Aug 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The road to disaster

    Kaieteur News – One can only marvel at the audacity with which the PPPC government has managed to sidestep the establishment... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]