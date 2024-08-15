Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading into last day

2024 CWI Regional U17 2-Day Championships…

Guyana vs. Trinidad & Tobago Day 1

Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Romario Ramdeholl had an exceptional day with the ball bagging 6 first innings wickets, but Guyana trail the Trinidadians by 108 runs with 6 wickets remaining going into the final day.

The dynamic Ramdeholl was electric with his off-spin, accounting for more than half of the team’s dismissals and responsible for the collapse of the middle/lower-order as he snared 1st innings figures of 6-38.

Little support was required from the other Guyana bowlers despite seamers Jonathan Van Lange grabbing 2 victims and Emmanuel Lewis (1-1) along with Darwin Joseph (1-5) also finding some luck.

Were it not for Trinidad skipper Brendam Boodoo stroking 52 with a four and two sixes, 38 from Jayden Kent and lower-order resistance from Aaidan Racha (31), their side would have been posting less than the eventual 202 all out in 65.4 overs.

At stumps Guyana were in a tricky situation being 94-4, with Afraz Ali Budhoo the key with his 36* and Ramdeholl (15*), returning to show his batting skills, as he and Budhoo will be key today.

Opener Rampersaud Ramnauth (18) was the other top-scorer as four Trinidad bowlers claimed a wicket each on the first day.

Action in Round 1 wraps up today at the Inshan Ally Park, Trinidad and Tobago.