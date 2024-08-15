Ramdeholl bags 6, but Guyana trail by 108 heading into last day 

Latest update August 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 15, 2024 Sports
2024 CWI Regional U17 2-Day Championships…
Guyana vs. Trinidad & Tobago Day 1
Kaieteur Sports – All-rounder Romario Ramdeholl had an exceptional day with the ball bagging 6 first innings wickets, but Guyana trail the Trinidadians by 108 runs with 6 wickets remaining going into the final day.
The dynamic Ramdeholl was electric with his off-spin, accounting for more than half of the team’s dismissals and responsible for the collapse of the middle/lower-order as he snared 1st innings figures of 6-38.
Little support was required from the other Guyana bowlers despite seamers Jonathan Van Lange grabbing 2 victims and Emmanuel Lewis (1-1) along with Darwin Joseph (1-5) also finding some luck.
Were it not for Trinidad skipper Brendam Boodoo stroking 52 with a four and two sixes, 38 from Jayden Kent and lower-order resistance from Aaidan Racha (31), their side would have been posting less than the eventual 202 all out in 65.4 overs.
At stumps Guyana were in a tricky situation being 94-4, with Afraz Ali Budhoo the key with his 36* and Ramdeholl (15*), returning to show his batting skills, as he and Budhoo will be key today.
Opener Rampersaud Ramnauth (18) was the other top-scorer as four Trinidad bowlers claimed a wicket each on the first day.
Action in Round 1 wraps up today at the Inshan Ally Park, Trinidad and Tobago.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 15, 2024West Indies vs. South Africa 2nd Test at Providence…. Kaieteur Sports – Test cricket returns to the Guyana National Stadium Providence after more than a decade, with the West Indies looking...
Aug 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024
Aug 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – The rhetoric of what constitutes progress is often tied to the language of economics. In Guyana, intellectually... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Everyone’s heart should cry out for the people of Union Island, Carriacou,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]