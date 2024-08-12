Guyana Cup 2024: Slingerz Racing Stables’ Olympic Kremlin steals Guyana Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Javed Ali and his team at Slingerz Racing Stables were triumphant at the 16th running of the Guyana Cup when Olympic Kremlin pulled off an upset win in the 1600 meters feature event at the packed Rising Sun Turf Club.

Olympic Kremlin who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday last, found the perfect timing to move into top gear and defeated a talented field of 10 horses, which included defending champion Easy Time, who rode third. Nova Sol, a newly imported horse, finished second while Oy Vey ran fourth in a thrilling feature race.

It was a prompt start to the day at Rising Sun as Little Africa claimed victory in the Mohamed Excavating Inc L Class Maidens and non-earners in last start. Lords Gift came second followed by Money Jet and Three D Movie in that order.

Shake The Bank then lit up the track with a win in the Prem’s Electrical L Class race for horses that did not earn in their last two starts and classified K Class. Get Them Bobby finished second in that race while Quiet Warrior and She’s a Monica rounded out the top four finishers.

Top Gun rode to glory in the S. Jagmohan K Class event. Bin Laden finished second while Money Time and Swinging Jet were the other top four finishers.

Amazing Grace ran a beautiful race in the BM Soat Auto Sales J Class, finishing ahead of Rachel, Hayley and Trump in that order.

The combination of Dr. Dwight Waldron and Yap Drepaul then tasted back-to-back success when Emotional Damage defied all odds to claim victory 8! The J’s Supermarket H Class. Drepaul used his experience to finish ahead of Blinding Light in a thrilling sprint home. Stroke of Luck finished third while Theory of Colors came fourth.

Trinidadian Jockey Dillion Khelawan took race six into his own hands storming to victory with Jagdeo’s Racing Stables’ Soca Harmony in the Associated Construction F Class Classic.

Converter returned second while Red Ruby came third and American Traveller came fourth.

It was all Jet Mode in the KP Jagdeo Juvenile Dash. The Jumbo Jet Racing Stable horse, piloted by Jockey Milla, displayed class, leaving the dust behind Secret Traveller, Miracle Star and Miss Simron in that order.

The Jumbo Jet Racing Stables then got back-to-back wins when the newly imported Stormy Entry charged to a sweet win.

Creemore had to settle for second while Morning Colors came third and Jessica’s Pride came in fourth in race eight, the Avinash Contracting Sprint Classic.

The penultimate race of the day was the Forresters Guyana Derby, running at 1600 meters and the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables secured a hat trick, winning three races in a row.

Jockey Colin Ross was the architect behind Forza Baby’s dominant win. Sex Appeal finished second while Sea Bird settled for third and Royal Ink came in fourth place in race nine.

The 2024 Guyana Cup was organized in finesse by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee and a packed Rising Sn Turf Club witnessed the scintillating races.

This Guyana Cup was one with a difference, with the high-quality of races, increase in entry and kids were treated to a quality fun park, and local artists displayed their talents. The DJ Competition which was the largest in Guyana’s history was also a success.

The President’s Cup is set for September 22, 2024, at Rising Sun Turf Club and is organized by the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee.