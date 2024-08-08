Strong St Lucian contingent aims to upset Guyana’s aspirations

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/girls Boxing Extravaganza

Kaieteur Sports – It’s approximately eight days to show time and the boxers from several Caribbean countries will soon deplane at the Cheddie Jagan International Airport, Timehri, to engage in 3 nights of fistic fury when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) stages the 7th edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Extravaganza, August 16-18 next.

Several Caricom countries have already confirmed their participation and will field strong teams. Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, and The Bahamas, also aim to cart off top honors.

Most of those boxers selected from the various territories have recently engaged in tournaments in their respective countries and according to their respective coaches, “they are fit and rearing to get into action.”

Amidst the hype and fantasy, the coach of the St Lucian boxers Conrade Fredericks, a former top Guyanese pugilist, is super confident that his charges will make a strong impact in the tournament. “I am Guyanese and I am fully aware of the strength of those boxers in my country.” He said that he has much faith in his charges and feels that they are capable of handling the situation. Hunte made this declaration during a brief telephone interview with this writer last Wednesday morning.

He said that he is also cognizant that, other than Guyana, the other teams will be strive for honours and will field their strongest boxers. “This means that we also have to be wary of the other boxers in the Region,” he admitted. As such, the St Lucian coach has indicated that he is urging his charges not to be so distracted by the ability of the Guyanese fighters to the extent that they become complacent of the other teams.

Mr. Fredericks said that the St Lucian team comprises many skillful boxers including Nervon Merderick, Devil Sealy, Kirt Zachary Kirton, and Lammend Alexander among others. The St Lucian coach indicated that while the entourage of boxers might be overwhelmed in numbers by their Guyanese and other counterparts, they are well-skilled and capable of holding their own among the best in the region.

Coach Fredericks will share administrative duties with Arthur Langillair, a former top St Lucian pugilist, David Christopher, President of the St Lucian Boxing Association (SLBA), and Shannon Lebourne.

The tournament, meant to unite the region, is now in its 7th year and has produced the best punchers within the community. Guyana has won the tournament on every occasion but has to be wary of the other sister Caricom States, all combating with a stringent mission. Fight time on the opening night is 19:00hrs.