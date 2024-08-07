Highly anticipated Punches in Bunches as Caribbean Nationals gear up for slugfests

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/girls Boxing Extravaganza

Kaieteur Sports – Boxing has always been defined as a game of guts, determination, skill, and talent, and boxing buffs could expect all this and more when the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) hosts the 7th edition of the Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Schoolgirls Boxing Extravaganza, August 16-18 next.

The tournament was conceptualized approximately 8 years ago by the various heads of the Caribbean Boxing Associations, with the pivotal objective of uniting the Caricom region while identifying the best within the community. Guyana has won the tournament on every occasion and naturally, local boxers will be brimming with confidence at replicating this feat. Notwithstanding, they still have to be wary of their counterparts within the region, especially St Lucia, Antigua, and Trinidad and Tobago, where there has been an upheaval in activities over the immediate past months.

Already, eight countries have confirmed their participation and the organizers have indicated that they have copiously ensured that all modalities are in place for a scintillating tournament. Those countries joining the host country, Guyana, include Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Antigua, Suriname, Barbados, and Grenada.

Coach and Director of Tournament, Terrence Poole, is highly optimistic about accruing championship honours. “We have a decent bunch of boxers who have worked exceedingly hard over the past weeks and, naturally, we are rooting behind them to cart off top honours,” said Mr. Poole. He singled out Eon Boncroft, an up-and-coming sensation whose father and grandfather had been exceptional punchers. “We are also placing high hopes on U15 schoolboy, Dreshawn Wilson and Dreshawn Fileen; they both excelled in their respective categories with Fileen repeatedly capturing the Best Boxer accolade,” informed Mr. Poole.

Meanwhile, the President of the Guyana Boxing Association, Steve Ninvalle, was high in praise of his coaches whose efforts have ensured that the local contingent of boxers is in kittle shape for the tournament. He is optimistic that the local team will replicate their previous determination and skill. The respective teams are expected to start trooping into Guyana within the next week.