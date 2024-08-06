‘Sit two years in prison’- Magistrate tells man who said bullet found in wife’s jewellery box was an honest mistake

Kaieteur News – A 36-year-old man of Sophia Georgetown was on Monday sentenced to two years in prison after telling magistrate that ammunition found in his wife’s jewellery box was an ‘honest mistake’.

He was charged with illegal possession of ammunition. The accused Charles Stoby who works as a cook by day and a security guard by night to support his family, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore who read the charge to him. The charge read that on July 31, 2024 at the accused residence, he had in his possession four 9mm live ammunition without being the owner of a licence. Stoby pleaded guilty with explanation. He said, “I accept my crime…the rounds were an honest mistake, two jobs I do to make ends meet… they [my family] are depending on me”

Stoby was also charged with the offence of threatening behaviour committed on his associate Clythe Singh, who reported the matter to the Prashad Nagar Police Outpost which led the police to Stoby’s residence where they found the ammunition.

According to police reports, at around 11:45 hrs Singh and Stoby had a misunderstanding over a broken sink plug. Stoby became annoyed and pulled out a gun from his pocket and pointed it towards Singh and used threatening language.

Ranks went to 165 North Sophia and arrested Stoby and placed him in custody. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was informed of the matter and ranks from that unit took Stoby back to his residence and conducted a search in his presence and that of his common-law-wife. Ranks searched the wife’s’ jewellery box and found four live 9mm ammunition. His wife said that she had no knowledge of the said items while Stoby admitted to the allegation saying, “Officer is me own, I recently get it to sell as a hustle”. As a result he was sent back to the police outpost where he was charged with the present offence.

During the court proceedings an unrepresented Stoby begged the court to be lenient with him because he is the sole breadwinner of his family and had not committed any previous offences. Magistrate Azore acknowledged Stoby’s guilty plea and lack of previous offences, stating, “Considering it is your first offence and you made a guilty plea and did not waste the court’s time, the least I can give you is 24 months.”