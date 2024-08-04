Latest update August 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyanese team set for opening match in Aruba

Aug 04, 2024 Sports

Guyana's Under-15 Team strikes a pose in Aruba.

Guyana’s Under-15 Team strikes a pose in Aruba.

Concacaf Under-15 Girls’ Championship Qualifiers…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Girls’ Under-15 National Team landed in Aruba on Friday, ready to secure a victory against Anguilla on August 6 in their opening match of the Concacaf Under-15 Girls’ Championship Qualifiers.

Assistant Coach Delon Williams is “very optimistic” about the team’s performance in the regional tournament, which will showcase twenty-eight youth national squads from across the Caribbean from August 5 to 11.

The young players have been in training for over a month, Williams added: “This bunch has brought so much energy. This is a very talented group.”

The 18-member team features a mix of local and overseas-based players, including talent from the recently completed inaugural Guyana Football Federation-Blue Water Shipping Under-15 Girls’ National Secondary School Championship.

Guyana is positioned in League C, where they will also face St. Vincent and the Grenadines on August 7, followed by a clash with Guadeloupe on August 8 and then final games against host nation Aruba on August 9. All games are set to take place at Compleho Deportivo Guillermo Stadium in Oranjestad.

Women’s Football Federation (WFF) President Andrea Johnson noted that the coaches had a vast pool of talented players to select from, adding: “The girls are ready to showcase the level of talent in Guyana to the region.”

“I am absolutely impressed with their dedication to representing themselves, their families, and the country. I am incredibly proud of their commitment so far.”

She also urged Guyanese around the world to support the junior Lady Jags by tuning in to their games and sending encouraging messages through social media platforms.

Tuesday’s opening game kicks off at 1 p.m.

