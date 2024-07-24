Vessel drifts into Demerara Harbour Bridge with sleeping crew

Kaieteur News – The MV Princess Anisa, a vessel owned by INS Shipping, located at Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD), drifted into the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Tuesday while the crew was asleep, resulting in major damages to the anchorage systems at spans 41-42 of the Bridge.

The cost to repair the damages stands at $5.5M, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill disclosed.

According to the captain and crew, the vessel, which was loaded with rice, had dropped anchor at 12:00 am at Versailles and the crew had gone to rest.

General Manager, Wayne Watson told Kaieteur News that the vessel drifted into the bridge at approximately 04:00hrs, while preparations were being made for retraction. He said that staff of the Harbour Bridge observed the vessel drifting towards the bridge.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Public Works Minister said that he was informed that the collision resulted in major damages to the anchorage system at spans 41-42 of the bridge, including damage to anchor chains, wire ropes, chords bolts, and minor abrasions to pontoons 41.2 and 42.1.

Despite the collision, there was no halt to vehicular traffic transiting the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Further, Minister Edghill disclosed that the owner of the vessel will be held accountable and is expected to provide compensation for all damages incurred as a result of the vessel drifting into the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Works to remedy the situation commenced immediately and are estimated to be completed within two days.