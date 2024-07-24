Latest update July 24th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Vessel drifts into Demerara Harbour Bridge with sleeping crew

Jul 24, 2024 News

The MV Princess Anisa

The MV Princess Anisa

Kaieteur News – The MV Princess Anisa, a vessel owned by INS Shipping, located at Good Intent, West Bank Demerara (WBD), drifted into the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Tuesday while the crew was asleep, resulting in major damages to the anchorage systems at spans 41-42 of the Bridge.

The cost to repair the damages stands at $5.5M, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill disclosed.

According to the captain and crew, the vessel, which was loaded with rice, had dropped anchor at 12:00 am at Versailles and the crew had gone to rest.

General Manager, Wayne Watson told Kaieteur News that the vessel drifted into the bridge at approximately 04:00hrs, while preparations were being made for retraction. He said that staff of the Harbour Bridge observed the vessel drifting towards the bridge.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Public Works Minister said that he was informed that the collision resulted in major damages to the anchorage system at spans 41-42 of the bridge, including damage to anchor chains, wire ropes, chords bolts, and minor abrasions to pontoons 41.2 and 42.1.

Despite the collision, there was no halt to vehicular traffic transiting the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Further, Minister Edghill disclosed that the owner of the vessel will be held accountable and is expected to provide compensation for all damages incurred as a result of the vessel drifting into the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Works to remedy the situation commenced immediately and are estimated to be completed within two days.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | July. 22nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

BE THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL TO THE FOREIGN EXPLOITERS

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Jockeys bringing ‘A’ game for Guyana Cup

Jockeys bringing ‘A’ game for Guyana Cup

Jul 24, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Local, regional and international jockeys are gearing up for the 16th running of the Guyana Cup on August 11 at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. This year’s...
Read More
Giftland and Sankar’s Auto Works boost Kares One Guyana T10 Blast

Giftland and Sankar’s Auto Works boost...

Jul 24, 2024

West Indies U-19 Women bowlers shine to level USA T20 Series at 1-1 in T&T

West Indies U-19 Women bowlers shine to level USA...

Jul 24, 2024

Jetty Gunners disqualified from Guinness Championship for fielding Ineligible Player

Jetty Gunners disqualified from Guinness...

Jul 24, 2024

Autism Awareness and fitness Walk held by Rotary Club of New Amsterdam

Autism Awareness and fitness Walk held by Rotary...

Jul 24, 2024

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour cricket team host annual Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Programme

RHT NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour cricket team host...

Jul 24, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]