Lusignan Golf Club Membership elects first Female President

Kaieteur Sports – In a historic moment for the Lusignan Golf Club, Anasha Ally was elected as the club’s first female president during the Annual General Meeting held on Sunday. Ally, along with a newly elected committee, has set forth an ambitious agenda to revitalize and enhance the club’s offerings.

The newly elected committee members includes; Vice President: Troy Cadogan, Secretary: Chet Bowling, Treasurer: Sandy Ramsundar, Club Captain: Ayube Subhan, Assistant Treasurer/Secretary: Arnold Deo, Public Relations Officer: Brian Hackett and Ground Superintendent: Dino Bissesar.

In her inaugural address, LGC President, Ally, emphasized her commitment to restoring respect and goodwill within the club. She highlighted key priorities such as improving revenue collection, securing sponsorships, and organizing attractive tournaments. One of her main goals for the upcoming year is to expand the course by adding three more holes, thus transforming it into a 12-hole golf course.

“The new committee has a clear mandate to ensure that our accounts are in good standing and that our course is maintained in top condition,” Ally stated. She also announced the formation of new subcommittees focused on fundraising, clubhouse maintenance, disciplinary actions, and preparations for the Guyana Open, and encouraged members to actively participate in these initiatives.

During the meeting, the new General Manager, Ariel Cappell, and Assistant/Bar Man, Ajay Ramsaroop, were introduced to the members.

Ms.Ally took the opportunity to thank the outgoing President, Patanjalie Persaud, and his committee for their dedication and efforts over the past year, acknowledging the challenges they faced and the progress they made.

With a new leadership team and a clear vision for the future, the Lusignan Golf Club is poised for a year of growth and improvement, driven by a collective effort from its members and new committee.