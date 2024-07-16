Exhilarating action promised in Kares One Guyana T10 Blast

Kaieteur Sports – The Kares One Guyana Tapeball Blast is set to ignite the cricketing world with a knockout-style tournament, as organisers unveiled the highly anticipated fixtures on Saturday last.

With a straight knockout format, teams will have no margin for error, as it’s “do or die from ball one,” according to the tournament organisers.

The action kicks off on August 3rd with the intense round-of-32 matches, spread across the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), Police Sports Club (PSC), and Queen’s College.

Matches are scheduled for 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM.

The surviving teams will clash in the round-of-16 on August 4, also at DCC and PSC.

The final eight teams will then battle it out at the Enmore Community Centre on August 11 to secure their spots in the semi-finals and the grand finale, which will be held on August 25 at the National Stadium.

Tournament organiser John Ramsingh expressed his anticipation for the tournament, highlighting the fierce competition expected from the participating teams. “With so many established community teams involved, we’re expecting some explosive cricket,” Ramsingh said. “The fans are in for a treat.”

Ramsingh also acknowledged the impact of the weather on preparations but expressed satisfaction with the teams’ continued training and the ongoing support from corporate Guyana.

The winner of the tournament will take home G$1.5 million, with the runner-up securing G$500,000 and the losing semifinalists each receiving G$250,000.

Matches on August 3: MS-13 All-Stars v Team Corruption – QC Pitch 1 at 09:00h; Upsetters v GPL Inc – QC Pitch 2 at 09:00h; Montra Jaguars v Falcons XI – PSC at 09:00h; Street Ballerz v Village Rams – DCC at 09:00h; EC Express v Mahdia – DCC at 11:00h; Soesdyke XI v Airport XI – QC pitch 1 at 11:00h; Renegades Cricket Club v Tarmac Titans – PSC at 11:00h; Eccles All-Stars v Eastsyde – QC pitch 2 at 11:00h; Titans All-Stars v Stripling Warriors – PSC at 13:00h; PREMIER Insurance v Min. Housing – QC pitch 1 at 13:00h; Moruca Super Giants v Lil Rams – QC pitch 2 at 13:00h; The Guards v Mahaica Super Strikers – 13:00h at DCC; Green Scorpions v Avinash All-Stars – QC pitch 1 at 15:00h; Brooklyn Youth Strikers v Cotton Tree Die Hard – PSC at 15:00h; Diamond Gunners v TG Titans – DCC at 15:00h; The United Crew v Bartica Bulls – QC pitch 2 at 15:00h.

Kares Engineering, Banks DIH, Star Rentals, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Montra Restaurant and Longue, Ministry of Housing and Water, Premier Insurance, Regal Stationary & Computer Centre, ENet, Avinash Contracting and Scrap Metal Inc., Demerara Mutual Insurance, Massy Distribution, RS53 Restobar & Lounge, Jacobs Jewellery & Pawn Shop, and First Change Builders Inc. are the other sponsors on board thus far.