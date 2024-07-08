Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Ram’s magical 151 leads WDCA to 217-run win over UDCA

Jul 08, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) surged to a commanding 217-run win over Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) as action continued in the latest round of DCB U17 cricket at Everest.

National youth opener Parmeshwar Ram dazzled with 151

Ram, the national youth opener, racked up a breathtaking, boundary-filled 151 and bagged three wickets to cap off a brilliant match.

Batsman Arvin Sukanand scored 46 runs as he helped steady WDCA’s batting, along with Udesh Seetaram wrapped up a good game with 33 runs as WDCA posted 271-6 in 35 overs.

A brilliant spell of seam from Shahid Haniff yielded 4 wickets as UDCA were mowed down for a paltry 54 in 28.1 overs.

Action continued over the weekend with more rounds.

 

 

