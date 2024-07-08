Ram’s magical 151 leads WDCA to 217-run win over UDCA

Latest update July 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jul 08, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) surged to a commanding 217-run win over Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) as action continued in the latest round of DCB U17 cricket at Everest.
Ram, the national youth opener, racked up a breathtaking, boundary-filled 151 and bagged three wickets to cap off a brilliant match.
Batsman Arvin Sukanand scored 46 runs as he helped steady WDCA’s batting, along with Udesh Seetaram wrapped up a good game with 33 runs as WDCA posted 271-6 in 35 overs.
A brilliant spell of seam from Shahid Haniff yielded 4 wickets as UDCA were mowed down for a paltry 54 in 28.1 overs.
Action continued over the weekend with more rounds.
Stand up for your children, please.
Jul 08, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Alick Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva warmed up for higher intensity battles in the coming weeks with unbeaten half-centuries that were the highlights for West Indies before the...
Jul 08, 2024
Jul 08, 2024
Jul 08, 2024
Jul 08, 2024
Jul 07, 2024
Peeing Tom… Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s recently branded the Alliance For Change (AFC)... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On June 28, 2024, Antigua and Barbuda offered to host the 2025 General Assembly... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]