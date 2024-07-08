Ram’s magical 151 leads WDCA to 217-run win over UDCA

Kaieteur Sports – West Demerara Cricket Association (WDCA) surged to a commanding 217-run win over Upper Demerara Cricket Association (UDCA) as action continued in the latest round of DCB U17 cricket at Everest.

Ram, the national youth opener, racked up a breathtaking, boundary-filled 151 and bagged three wickets to cap off a brilliant match.

Batsman Arvin Sukanand scored 46 runs as he helped steady WDCA’s batting, along with Udesh Seetaram wrapped up a good game with 33 runs as WDCA posted 271-6 in 35 overs.

A brilliant spell of seam from Shahid Haniff yielded 4 wickets as UDCA were mowed down for a paltry 54 in 28.1 overs.

Action continued over the weekend with more rounds.