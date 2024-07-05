RHTYSC annual cricket Academy bowls off on Monday 8th of July

Kaieteur Sports – The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, Guyana’s leading Youth and Sports organization, from the 8th of July will be hosting its 34th annual cricket Academy at the area H ground in Rose Hall Town. The club has been hosting the Academy since its formation in 1990 and this year’s edition is expected to be the largest of its kind.

Club secretary Hilbert Foster stated that the main objectives of the annual cricket Academy are to mold the players into all round cricketers capable of playing at the highest level, to instill in them the importance of discipline and education, to correct technical flaws in their game, educate youths on the history of the game and to get youths to understand the history and tradition of the game.

The former president of the Berbice Cricket Board stated that, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club success over the years has been the result of getting a constant flow of high quality players in the club structure. The Academy would be headed by Level 3 coach Winston Smith with a battery of coaches including Floyd Benjamin and Eon Hooper. Classes start at 9:00am daily and snacks will be provided for 120 students present at the Academy. This year edition is being sponsored by Bakewell and Guyana Beverage Company (Busta).

Cricket manager Rabindranath Kissoonlall stated that, the club has put a lot of investment in this year’s Academy and it strives to maintain its repetition as a high producer of players for Berbice and Guyana. The club has invested heavily to obtain a mobile grass cutter to maintain the ground while it has also obtained several pieces of new equipment including a 32 inch by 8 inches matting for batting practice on the concrete pitch,100 feet practice net, a modern catching practice equipment and four new Kiddies cricket kits among others. Kissoonlall noted that the club strongly believes in preparing its youth for success future.

Head coach Winston Smith disclosed that he comprehensive two week of intense training and coaching programme has been specially prepared for the Academy. Additionally, lectures would be done on a wide range of topics including drug abuse, peer pressure, history of cricket, captaincy and leadership, tradition of the game, role of sports ambassador and laws of the game.

Practice matches would also be played daily between different age groups: Under 11, Under 13, Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19. Smith is urging young females to join the Academy and learn how to play the game.

The RHTYSC has the reputation of having Guyana’s only full-time female cricket team and the club is looking to attract more members for the Rose Hall Town Metro female team. Among the females produced by the club are Shamine Campbell, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington, Shabiki Gajnabi, Melanie Henry, Trisha Hardat, Mariam Samaroo, Diane Prahalad and Uma Matadin.

The RHTYSC would reward the cricketer of the 2024 cricket Academy with over 300,000 dollars worth of prizes included an electric bike, one electronic tablet, a lazy boy, designer watch, Kings Jewelry world gold medallion, design clothing, cricket gears, household equipment and school materials. Awards would also be given to the best batsman, best bowler, most discipline, best attendance, most cooperative and most improved member of the Academy. Additionally a total of all about ten cycles and four electronic tablets would be shared out while every attendee at the Academy who successfully completes the attendance rate of 90% will receive a school bag and educational material.

This year’s Academy is being sponsored by Bakewell, the Guyana Beverage Company and T&R construction company. A number of the clubs friends have supported with gifts and prizes including John Lewis Styles, The Gift Center, HA Snacks Corporate Limited, DeSinco Trading, Ricks and Sari, Agro Industries, Ansa McAl, King’s Jewelry World, Metro Office Supplies and Bounty Farm.

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club was founded in 1990 by three time Commonwealth Youth Service Awardee, the Saint Francis Xavier Youth Club and is the only Youth and Sports club in Guyana to have ever received a national award. It has won 121 cricket tournaments and produced 123 players for Berbice and Guyana combined. For this year, ten of its members have so far gained national selection at different levels, while ten of its players have played at the international level.