Suspect in 2021 murder of US-based Guyanese arrested after being on the run for 2 years

Kaieteur News – 32-year-old Jason Isaacs, one of two suspects in the 2021 murder of US-based Guyanese Hemraj ‘Prem’ Pardessi, was arrested by Guyana Police Force ranks from the Weldaad Police Station around 07:45 hrs on Tuesday.

Isaacs and another man, Mario Bissoondial, are alleged to have murdered Pardessi in his yard at Reliance, East Canje, Berbice in August 2021 during the course of a robbery.

Shortly after the murder, Bissoondial was arrested, and is said to have confessed that he and Isaacs were hired by a female associate of the man to rob him. He revealed that Isaacs had hit Pardessi over the head with an iron bar and subsequently strangled him to death while confronting him in the yard.

An autopsy confirmed this as the cause of death.

The pair then used the Pardessi’s keys to enter the house and Isaacs escaped with a bag containing a large sum of money before going into hiding.

As previously mentioned, Bissoondial– Isaac’s accomplice was arrested the following day and confessed to his involvement in the crime; he pled guilty before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Berbice High Court in January of this year.

Isaacs had been on the run since then, until he was arrested by police in Suriname in relation to another incident where he allegedly shot a man dead in the street in October 2023. The Surinamese authorities had apprehended Isaacs shortly after the incident occurred. During the arrest they reportedly injured his legs.

He was taken to the Paramaribo University Hospital Emergency Department where he was treated before he escaped on October 14.

Guyanese police issued a wanted bulletin for Isaacs in May 2024, several weeks after Bissoondial was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years; however, the suspect remained at large until he was arrested in Berbice on Tuesday.

Isaacs is currently being held at the Weldaad Police Station.