First memorial match for Fazil Sattaur set for July 6th; several Guyana teammates on show

Kaieteur Sports – The first memorial cricket match for former Guyana and Canada player Fazil Sattaur is slated for July 6th at the Laurel Creek Conservation ground in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

The 30-over action will commence from 11:00 am, according to his sibling and ex-Canada all-rounder Abdool Samad.

Samad informed that a number of Fazil’s Guyana first-class teammates are expected to be on show representing the two teams: USA X1 vs. Canada X1.

Among them are Sudesh Dhaniram, Clayton Lambert, Keith Semple, Sunil Dhaniram, Zaheer Haniff, Derick Kallicharran, Troy Gobin, Azib Alli Hanif, Arjune Nandu, Hemnarine Chattergoon, Rabindranauth Seeram, Vinoo Solomon, Faoud Bacchus, Shiv Seeram, Matthew Nandu, Shameer Sadloo and Jaimini Singh.

Fazil, who was known prominently as “The Terminator” passed away last September age 58 due to illness in Brampton, Ontario.

Before his migration to Canada, the Berbician featured in 10 first-class matches. He was a competent wicketkeeper as well. He donned in Canada’s colours for three one-day internationals and multiple list A games.

Samad took the opportunity to thank all the players for making themselves available for the encounter. Samad stated that he is still saddened of his elder brother’s death but is anticipating an exciting match. Cricketing lovers will remember Fazil for a long time due his legacy he left now. He was a stroke-player with great temperament to be aggressive. His representation for his native country and then Canada demonstrated his superb talent. He was also part of his history in Canada’s cricket by becoming brothers to play for the nation.

Fazil left five children to mourn.