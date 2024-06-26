Leung, Persaud, Jeffrey shine at GCF National Road Race Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Despite heavy rainfall, the first day of the Guyana Cycling Federation’s (GCF) National Championship Road Race saw spirited competition and standout performances along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway. Four determined cyclists including; Alexander Leung, Robin Persaud, Abigail Jeffrey, and Alex Newton pedaled their way to victory in their respective divisions on Sunday.

With a low turnout of just 13 participants, the event was nonetheless fierce in competition. Defending Masters National Champion, Robin Persaud of KFC Evolution, showcased his dominance in the Under-50 division. Persaud completed the grueling 62-mile route from Soesdyke Junction to Silver Hill and back in an impressive two hours, 35 minutes, and 42 seconds (2:35:42). Hot on his heels was Kwame Ridley of Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC), claiming second place, with Segun Hubbard finishing third.

The Junior’s category witnessed a stellar performance from Alexander Leung of Team We Stand United. The young prodigy left his competition in the dust, finishing the 62-mile race in two hours, 34 minutes, and 33 seconds (2:34:33). Sidwel Sandy also of KARCC secured the second spot, trailing Leung’s commanding lead.

In the Women’s division, Abigail Jeffrey showed remarkable resilience and skill, covering a 32-mile course to clinch first place. Similarly, Alex Newton emerged victorious in the Juvenile’s category, showcasing promising talent in the sport.

Meanwhile, the Over-50 category race saw KFC Cyclist Mark Spencer take the top podium position, demonstrating endurance and strategy. Nigel London delivered a strong performance to secure second place.

The heavy rains may have dampened the roads, but not the spirits of these exceptional cyclists. Their determination and triumphs on the first day of the GCF National Championship Road Race set a high bar for the competitions to follow.