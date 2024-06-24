Archibald soared to impressive Long Jump victory at AP Invitational

– Amoah retrains 100m title; mixed results for Abrams sisters

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – The Aliann Pompey Invitational returned for the first time since 2019, and based on the performances, it was evident that the athletes were excited to compete in the country’s premier international track and field event, which took place on Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre, West Demerara.

Emanuel Archibald defeated a star-studded line-up to win the men’s long jump with a leap of 7.67 meters, surpassing the 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist, LaQuan Nairn of the Bahamas (7.58 metres), and Australia’s Henry Frayne (7.50 metres), the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2011 World Indoor Championships silver medallist.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Archibald’s jump of 7.54 meters placed him 11th in the men’s long jump.

Ghana’s Joseph Amoah, the 2019 AP Invitational 100m champion, successfully defended his title, crossing the finish line in 10.35 seconds. He defeated Archibald (10.37 seconds) and Alex Ogando from the Dominican Republic (10.41 seconds), who finished second and third, respectively.

Amoah’s hopes for a sprint double were dashed by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Nadale Buntin, who won the 200m in 20.86 seconds.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medallist finished second, just behind Buntin with 20.86 seconds, while Guyana’s Shamar Horatio ran 20.88 seconds to finish third in the closely contested race.

It was a photo-finish in the Women’s 100m event, but when the dust settled, Michelle Lee-Ahye from Trinidad and Tobago claimed victory with a time of 11.49s, narrowly beating out Guyana’s Jasmine Abrams (11.53s).

Athaleyha Hinckson, the CARFITA Games U17 100m champion, secured third place with a time of 11.50 seconds.

However, in the 200m, Ahye had to settle for second-place, after being edged by Deshana Skeete.

The University of Kansas athlete clocked her second-fastest time ever in the event, finishing in 23.64 seconds. Ahye placed second with a time of 24.16 seconds, and Milagros Duran of the Dominican Republic finished third in 24.29 seconds.

Over in the women’s 400m, Aliyah Abrams (52.00s) took the top of the podium, while Kenisha Phillips (52.86s) followed in second place. Tianna Springer ran her third fastest time ever in the 400m, 52.91 seconds, to finish third.

The 16-year-old’s time at the AP Invitational ranks as the seventh-fastest U18 time in the world. This adds to her 52.31 seconds from the U20 Women’s 400m at the CARIFTA Games, which is currently the second-fastest U18 time globally.

The Dominican Republic’s Lidio Feliz ran a season’s best of 46.02 seconds to win the men’s 400m, ahead of Even Mafilas (46.39) of the USA and Nefer Santana (46.51) from the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the men’s 800m kept fans on the edge of their seats as Matthew Gordon and Devaun Barrington engaged in a thrilling back-and-forth battle.

Just when Barrington (1:51.64) thought he had it covered, Gordon (1:51.22) powered past him with 20 meters to go to take first place. Nicholas Daw (1:53.26) finished third, and Simeon Adams (1:54.24) was fourth.

Leslain Baird took home the men’s javelin title, throwing a distance of 73.79 metres. Trinidad and Tobago’s Anthony Diaz finished second with 68.52 metres, and Guyana’s Gabriel Lim was third with a throw of 64.22 metres.

Trinidad and Tobago’s representative ran 13.65 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles event, ahead of Zaza Washington of Liberia (13.69 seconds) and Isaias Bless of the Dominican Republic, who also ran 13.69 seconds.