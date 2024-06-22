Latest update June 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Royals face Flames, Jets match skills with Raiders in semifinals of LABA Senior League tonight

Jun 22, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Top seed Victory Valley Royals after playing unbeaten in the preliminary round of matches in the Linden Amateur Basketball Association Senior League tournament, will appear tonight against Block 22 Flames in one semifinal and the other semifinal features Amelia’s Ward Jets and Retrieve Raiders at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court.

In the remaining matches played last Saturday, Royals crushed winless Central Mackenzie Kings 64-17, as Harold Adams was their spearhead with 20 points and Yannick Tappin supported with 15 points. Kings’ best player was Trevor Isaacs with eight points.

Amelia’s Ward Jets then flew past Block 22 Flames with a 48-40 victory, behind Quincy Easton’s 10 points while Leon Benjamin and Donnel Benjamin each scored nine points apiece.

For Block 22 Flames, Lerone Joseph led their scoring with 14 points and teammate Jomane Reynolds netted eight points.

In support of this tournament, major sponsorship was received from Nigel Hinds who handed over a $200,000 cheque for this tournament.

The team coming out on top will capture a trophy and $100,000, while the team placing second gets a trophy and $75,000. The third place winners collect $50,000 and for placing fourth that club will get $25,000.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 21st, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

West Indies thrash USA to boost semi-final chances

Jun 22, 2024

BBC Sport – Shai Hope hit a supremely stylish unbeaten 82 as West Indies reignited their hopes of reaching the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a nine-wicket thrashing of fellow co-hosts USA....
Read More
‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP Invitational

‘Fireworks’ promised at today’s AP...

Jun 22, 2024

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues today

ExxonMobil U14 Football championship continues...

Jun 22, 2024

National Women’s team wrap up encampment with fitness test, as CWI Regional U19 tournament looms

National Women’s team wrap up encampment...

Jun 22, 2024

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as Jawalla needle Kamarang

Thomas’ hat-trick sends Paruima into final, as...

Jun 22, 2024

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real Estate sponsored ORSCA ‘test’

Patrick Rooplall blasts 91 in Imran Ali-Real...

Jun 22, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]