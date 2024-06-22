Royals face Flames, Jets match skills with Raiders in semifinals of LABA Senior League tonight

Kaieteur Sports – Top seed Victory Valley Royals after playing unbeaten in the preliminary round of matches in the Linden Amateur Basketball Association Senior League tournament, will appear tonight against Block 22 Flames in one semifinal and the other semifinal features Amelia’s Ward Jets and Retrieve Raiders at the Amelia’s Ward Hard Court.

In the remaining matches played last Saturday, Royals crushed winless Central Mackenzie Kings 64-17, as Harold Adams was their spearhead with 20 points and Yannick Tappin supported with 15 points. Kings’ best player was Trevor Isaacs with eight points.

Amelia’s Ward Jets then flew past Block 22 Flames with a 48-40 victory, behind Quincy Easton’s 10 points while Leon Benjamin and Donnel Benjamin each scored nine points apiece.

For Block 22 Flames, Lerone Joseph led their scoring with 14 points and teammate Jomane Reynolds netted eight points.

In support of this tournament, major sponsorship was received from Nigel Hinds who handed over a $200,000 cheque for this tournament.

The team coming out on top will capture a trophy and $100,000, while the team placing second gets a trophy and $75,000. The third place winners collect $50,000 and for placing fourth that club will get $25,000.