Waramadong, Kamarang secure first two spots in Upper Mazaruni U18 Football final

Kaieteur Sports – Waramadong Girls and Kamarang Boys have become the first two teams to secure spots in the finals of the 2nd Annual Upper Mazaruni District Boys and Girls Under-18 Football Tournament, following impressive win in the semifinals.

The tournament saw its first two semi-final matches on Wednesday, where Waramadong Girls delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Kako Girls. Esther Livan opened the scoring in the 24th minute, giving Waramadong a 1-0 lead. Twenty-four minutes later, Demelese Brown doubled the lead with a goal in the 48th minute, and Edelsa Daniels sealed the triumph with a strike in the 52nd minute, securing Waramadong’s place in the Girl’s final.

In the boys’ semi-final clash, Kamarang Boys faced Kako Boys. Kelvin McAlmont electrified the small crowd by scoring twice, once in the 18th minute and again in the 40th minute, establishing a strong 2-0 lead. Milton George added to Kamarang’s tally with a goal in the 56th minute, culminating in a 3-1 victory. Kako Boys managed to net a consolation goal, but it wasn’t enough to challenge Kamarang’s dominance.

The remaining semi-final matches were played yesterday (June 20th), but at the time of publication, no results were available. Detailed coverage will follow in a future update as soon as information is received.

The tournament is coordinated by Neil Henrito of DC Caesar Fox Secondary School, with support from the Petra Organisation. The event is sponsored by MVP Sports, Busta Soft Drink, and Turbo Energy Drink.