Ten more teachers complete F4S and GFF Child Safeguarding Workshop

Another ten teachers, representing nursery, primary and secondary schools, have completed the FIFA Football For Schools (F4S) training module and familiarised themselves with the GFF Child Safeguarding Policy.

The June 12 and 13 workshop took place at Wismar Christianburg Secondary School in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and was led by Orin Francois, Senior Child Welfare and Protection Officer from the Ministry of Human Services.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde aims to ensure that individuals interacting with young footballers comprehend and adhere to the Federation’s stringent Child Safeguarding protocols, safeguarding the well-being of every child involved in the sport. This local policy aligns with FIFA’s Guardians initiative.

Educators Alliyah Antigua, Shamaul Swaving, Shanna Chester, Dillion Scipio, Donnet Marks, Roy Haney, Melinda Adolph, Boris Adams, Delon Peters, and Maurice Cummings completed the F4S modules which focused on using sport to foster essential life skills.

Facilitator Francois described the sessions as “interactive,” noting that participants appreciated the emphasis on child safeguarding protocols. He added that F4S training will continue nationwide in the coming months.

To date, nearly 100 educators have undergone training in the F4S philosophy, introduced in 2022 with strong backing from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport.

The GFF is currently preparing for the Round of 16 of the Blue Water Shipping Under15 Girls’ National Secondary Championship, scheduled for June 22 and 23. This stage includes two schools from Region Ten – Mackenzie High and Wismar Christianburg Secondary.

Among the other teams in the much anticipated second round of Guyana’s largest girls’ tournament are Santa Rosa Secondary, Waramuri Primary Top, Westminster Secondary, Queen’s College, New Campbellville Secondary, Bush Lot Secondary, Woodley Park Secondary, New Amsterdam Secondary, Bartica Secondary, St. Ignatius Secondary, Charity Secondary, Tucville Secondary, President’s College and Ann’s Grove Secondary.

The tournament, endorsed by the Education Ministry, began on May 4 and represents the competitive phase of the F4S programme.

Teachers who attended the recent F4S workshop represented Wismar Christiansburg Secondary School, Wisburg Secondary School, Mackenzie High School, Linden Foundation Secondary, One Mile Primary, Kwakwani Secondary, Pine Street Nursery and Amelia’s Ward Primary.