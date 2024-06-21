Petterson-Griffith 337.5 kg is new ‘squats’ World Record

…becoming the only Guyanese with a world record in sports

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – It was a historic day for sports in Guyana as Carlos Petterson-Griffith set a new squat world record (93 kg class) at the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) World Men’s Open Classic Championship in Druskininkai, Lithuania.

Petterson-Griffith lifted an incredible 337.5 kg (over 744 lbs), making him the first Guyanese athlete to hold a world record in any sport.

Nicknamed the “Showstopper,” the Guyanese powerhouse surpassed the previous record of 337 kg, set by the USA’s Adin Gavin in February at the Sheffield Powerlifting Championship.

At the same championship in England, Petterson-Griffith delivered an awe-inspiring performance, including a 332.5 kg squat that briefly held the world record until Gavin’s 337kg lift.

When the curtains came down on the IPF marquee event, despite his record-setting performance, he finished fifth overall in the Men’s 93kg class.

The Guyanese finished with an 860 kg total, with 337.5kg Squat, 345kg deadlift, along with 177.5 kg bench press.

It wasn’t the best total for Petterson-Griffith, since at Sheffield Powerlifting Championship in February, he delivered an impressive performance, including a 332.5 kg squat, a 182.5kg bench press, and a 360kg deadlift, totalling 875kg—coming close to the World Record of 888kg.

Meanwhile, president of the Guyana Powerlifting Federation, Franklin Wilson, called Carlos’ achievement “a huge moment for sports in Guyana.”

“Carlos has been very confident over the past few years. Even before I became president, I travelled with him overseas and he has always been exuding confidence. One of his favourite line is “records are meant to be broken” and that’s exactly what he did,” an excited Wilson told Kaieteur News.

The GPLF president, who travelled to the Baltic region of Europe with Carlos, remarked that the achievement hasn’t fully sunk in yet, but believes that there’s more to come, “I think he has more in the tank. Competition is always tough in the 93kg, so he will come again. Thankfully, he didn’t have any muscle problems, just cramps, when he attempted 370kg (deadlift).”

Wilson disclosed that complications with his Schengen visa application almost caused Petterson-Griffith to miss the championships.

However, he arrived in Lithuania just seven hours before the start of the event and had to lose two kg of body weight to make the 93 kg weight class.

“Obviously, the fatigue of travelling and having to lose weight had its toll on him, but we’re happy as a nation to welcome home, in a few days, the new world record holder in the 93kg category, Carlos Petterson-Griffith,” Wilson noted.

Meanwhile, Wilson, on behalf of his federation, thanked Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sport Charles Ramson Jr., the National Sports Commission (NSC), and by extension, the Government of Guyana for their support.

He also expressed gratitude to the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) “and all the other sponsors who contributed to Carlos’ record, as well as the fans who supported him with prayers and good vibes.”

Another Guyanese athlete, Dominic Tyrrell, also competed at the championships, finishing sixth overall in the 83kg division. His impressive 342.5 kg deadlift earned him third place in that event.