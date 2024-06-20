Latest update June 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Oil Minister unable to say how much $$$ Exxon deducting per barrel for clean-up of ocean floor

Jun 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – One week after Kaieteur News reported that oil giant and operator of the Stabroek Block ExxonMobil took US$51M from Guyana’s oil profits in 2023 to pay for ocean floor clean-up in 2039, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharat is unable to say how much the oil company is deducting per barrel for the exercise.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

This ‘ocean floor clean-up’ is the decommissioning phase that occurs at the end of the life of an oil project. At a press conference held on Tuesday at the Duke Lodge, the minister was asked by this publication to give a figure of how much money was deducted per barrel by Exxon to go into the decommission fund. Bharrat said that, “There will be a decommissioning fund, and this is in the technical discussion ongoing now so if I give you a figure now. I may be inaccurate because it has to come out of those discussions and the budget and everything that will be presented by Exxon which we will scrutinise and approve before we can pronounce on a figure. So it might be a bit too early to do so.”

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo was asked last Thursday at his weekly press conference by the Kaieteur News, “Do you have an idea at this time how much the company has been setting aside per barrel for decommissioning?” He said that, “I don’t know the exact figure but you should be able to get that from the ministry” (Ministry of Natural Resources). For last year alone, a whopping $US51M was deducted for such future activities.

Decommissioning activities involve the safe plugging of wells, removal of the Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, purging and detachment of risers and removal of the subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF). Notably, this process will be conducted at the end of each project’s life, which is estimated to be in 20 years’ time. Guyana’s first oil project, the Liza One, commenced production activities in 2019. This means that the project is expected to be decommissioned in 2039. Two other projects, the Liza Two and Payara, subsequently came on stream in 2022 and 2023, respectively. As such, those projects will be decommissioned in 2042 and 2043 respectively.

Be that as it may, ExxonMobil is already deducting the country’s oil revenues for the future activities. According to the company’s financial statement for 2023, a total of GYD$60,647,587,579 or US$288.8M in total has been deducted to date by Exxon for the future decommissioning activities. Presently, the funds are held by the company and will be made available to the country when needed. Numerous concerns were raised in regard to Exxon holding on to the funds to facilitate decommissioning, however the government has passed a new Petroleum Activities Law that seeks to, among other things, address fears of the company walking out and leaving Guyana to clean up the environment.

The Law which came into effect in 2023 sets out strict rules for companies to follow on the decommissioning of oil projects. The company would have to submit to the minister for approval, a proposed decommissioning plan and budget no later than two years before the expiration of a petroleum licence or no later than two years before the anticipated end of production.

Once that plan is approved, the minister would instruct that a Decommissioning Fund is created. The company would make contributions to that fund to ensure that when the time for “clean-up” arrives, there would be adequate funds to cover the associated expenses. Importantly, the law states that the minister will dictate the terms and conditions of the fund for deposits and disbursements. Government previously made it clear that ExxonMobil will be required to comply with the administrative clauses in the Petroleum Activities legislation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 14th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Archibald ready to take 100m crown at AP Invitational

Archibald ready to take 100m crown at AP Invitational

Jun 20, 2024

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – The country’s fastest man over 100 metres, Emanuel Archibald, is setting his sights on winning his event at Saturday’s AP Invitational Track and Field...
Read More
Preparation underway for July 14 Port Mourant Turf Club Horse Race meet

Preparation underway for July 14 Port Mourant...

Jun 20, 2024

Petterson-Griffith set to rock the world again today; confident of being #1

Petterson-Griffith set to rock the world again...

Jun 20, 2024

Government pledges two-year support for Kares One Guyana T10

Government pledges two-year support for Kares One...

Jun 20, 2024

Madhoo, Fitzgerald ready to compete at 2024 BetVictor World Cup of Darts

Madhoo, Fitzgerald ready to compete at 2024...

Jun 20, 2024

Semifinals action set for today

Semifinals action set for today

Jun 20, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]