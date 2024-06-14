9 out 13 contractors bid below engineer’s estimate to construct Tabatinga Secondary

Kaieteur News – Nine of the 13 contractors who submitted bids for the construction of the secondary school for Tabatinga in Region Nine, have tendered lower than the government engineer’s estimate of $198 million.

The project is being undertaken by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development and was opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTBA) office.

According to the information released from the opening, the nine contractors bid between $175 million and $196 million, while the four highest bidders bid between $213 million and $238 million for the project. As reported previously, the Tabatinga Secondary School is one of four new secondary schools the government intends to build in the Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo region this year. It was also reported that the construction of the secondary schools will ease the overcrowding at St. Ignatius, while closing the primary tops in the other communities to provide students with the opportunity to have better access to learning.

In addition to that school, the ministry intends to construct primary schools at Chrikindnau, Cracrana and Meriwau villages, all located in Region Nine.

