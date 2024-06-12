Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC share points in goalless draw, Ann’s Grove FC dominate Buxton United FC 3-0

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sport – Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC battled to a goalless draw, while Ann’s Grove FC secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Buxton United FC on Monday evening in the KFC Elite League Season Six Round Two.

In the June 10 opening fixture, Den Amstel and Monedderlust played relentlessly for a breakthrough, yet neither side could find the decisive goal at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Both teams secured a well-deserved point following their hard-fought draw.

In the evening’s final showdown, the first half remained goalless, but the tide turned as Quincy Barry of Ann’s Grove broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, followed swiftly by Shaquan David in the 73rd minute, and finally, Travis Williams sealed the deal with a goal in the 90+3rd minute.

The league was streamed live on the FIFA+ platform for the first time this season, captivating a global audience.

Round Two kicked off on 25th May and is set to conclude after forty-five matches. The ten elite clubs, including the Guyana Defence Force FC, Slingerz FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Western Tigers FC, Santos FC, and Fruta Conquerors FC, are competing for £2,000,000 for the champions, £1,200,000 for the runners-up, £800,000 for the third-placed team, and £500,000 for the fourth-placed team.

The competition is now fiercer than ever.

June 13 Fixtures: Fruta Conqueror FC is set to clash with Buxton United FC at 6:30 p.m., followed by Santos FC going head-to-head against Den Amstel FC at 9:00 p.m.

Both exciting matchups will be held at the NTC.