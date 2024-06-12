Latest update June 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC share points in goalless draw, Ann’s Grove FC dominate Buxton United FC 3-0

Jun 12, 2024 Sports

Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC battled to a goalless draw.

Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC battled to a goalless draw.

KFC Elite League Season Six

Kaieteur Sport – Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC battled to a goalless draw, while Ann’s Grove FC secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Buxton United FC on Monday evening in the KFC Elite League Season Six Round Two.

In the June 10 opening fixture, Den Amstel and Monedderlust played relentlessly for a breakthrough, yet neither side could find the decisive goal at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Both teams secured a well-deserved point following their hard-fought draw.

In the evening’s final showdown, the first half remained goalless, but the tide turned as Quincy Barry of Ann’s Grove broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, followed swiftly by Shaquan David in the 73rd minute, and finally, Travis Williams sealed the deal with a goal in the 90+3rd minute.

The league was streamed live on the FIFA+ platform for the first time this season, captivating a global audience.

Round Two kicked off on 25th May and is set to conclude after forty-five matches. The ten elite clubs, including the Guyana Defence Force FC, Slingerz FC, Guyana Police Force FC, Western Tigers FC, Santos FC, and Fruta Conquerors FC, are competing for £2,000,000 for the champions, £1,200,000 for the runners-up, £800,000 for the third-placed team, and £500,000 for the fourth-placed team.

The competition is now fiercer than ever.

June 13 Fixtures: Fruta Conqueror FC is set to clash with Buxton United FC at 6:30 p.m., followed by Santos FC going head-to-head against Den Amstel FC at 9:00 p.m.

Both exciting matchups will be held at the NTC.

Ann’s Grove FC secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Buxton United FC.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | June. 10th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

HELP ME, HELP ME PLEASE!!!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

Deon Moore ‘brace’ Golden Jaguars to clinical win over Belize

Jun 12, 2024

– Shabazz praises team performance By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sport – Deon Moore’s brace in the 66th and 71st minutes, along with Liam Gordon’s 67th- minute goal, propelled Guyana to...
Read More
Major Infrastructure work to transform South Dakota Circuit

Major Infrastructure work to transform South...

Jun 12, 2024

LTI, GTI, GSA and UG advance into YBG Tertiary Basketball League semis

LTI, GTI, GSA and UG advance into YBG Tertiary...

Jun 12, 2024

Royals Crush Raiders 101-49, to remain unbeaten, Jets blast winless Kings, 92-42

Royals Crush Raiders 101-49, to remain unbeaten,...

Jun 12, 2024

Guyana women’s hockey team to attend PAHF Challenge in Bermuda

Guyana women’s hockey team to attend PAHF...

Jun 12, 2024

Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC share points in goalless draw, Ann’s Grove FC dominate Buxton United FC 3-0

Den Amstel FC and Monedderlust FC share points in...

Jun 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]